Snowpiercer Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is new season coming out?

Snowpiercer wrapped up its first season on TNT with an explosive finale and set up a second season in the process.

Not only did the comic book adaptation do that, but it settled all fans’ expectations by guaranteeing that a second season was coming.

Here is what we know about the Snowpiercer Season 2 release date, the cast info, and when the TNT series should come out.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Snowpiercer?

The good news is that, not only will there be a Season 2 of Snowpiercer, but the Season 1 finale had a trailer for the second season.

It showed that the series is coming back, but there was a big twist in the finale, as there is more than one train keeping people alive on the frozen Earth’s landscape.

The trailer also shows that a person many people thought was dead or no longer listed is still alive, and he is on the second train.

Could there be more than just the two trains? The second season will tell more of this story.

Release date latest: When is Snowpiercer Season 2 likely to come out?

“I’m back, and I’ve come to take what’s mine.”

Those were the final words of the Snowpiercer Season 2 trailer as the mysterious Mr. Wilford, the creator of the Snowpiercer train (and the second train), shows back up again.

So, when will Season 2 hit?

TNT has not revealed a premiere date yet, and there is no way to base it on the release of Season 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 1 of Snowpiercer on TNT premiered on May 17, 2020, and ran through July 12, 2020, for a total of 10 episodes. It would be nice to see Season 2 in May 2021, and it could happen.

All production of TV shows and movies shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and until they can get into full production again, something like Snowpiercer can’t film right now.

However, the Snowpiercer TV show is different.

The first season was delayed a very long time due to changes in showrunners as well as switching out Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) as the director of the premiere.

As a result, since it took so much longer to finally bring Season 1 to air, and since it was already greenlit for a second season, much of Season 2 was also shot before the shutdown.

There is a chance that Snowpiercer Season 2 gets a May 2021 release date, especially if there is only a little left to shoot. The more filming needed, the harder it will be to hit that deadline in case of another shutdown if the pandemic takes a bad direction this fall.

There is some good news. Snowpiercer showrunner Graeme Manson said that he already has plans for a Season 3 if the show gets picked up for more episodes.

Manson said that the third season is pretty much set in his mind, but he would need to hear from TNT about what their plans are so he knows whether or not to end the third season with a cliffhanger, or just wrap up the story at that point.

Snowpiercer Season 2 cast updates

The biggest news came in the trailer for Snowpiercer Season 2.

Not only were audiences surprised by the appearance of Mr. Wilford, but they were even more shocked when it turned out to be Sean Bean (Game of Thrones).

This is the biggest cast addition to Snowpiercer Season 2.

There will also be one more addition the cast for Season 2, with Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) arriving as Alexandria Cavill and Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) teenage daughter.

Most of the main cast from Snowpiercer’s first season will be back for the second.

This includes the leads of the first season, Daveed Diggs (who was part of the rebellion) and Jennifer Connelly (who ran the Snowpiercer itself).

Other actors who return to the show should be Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Jaylin Fletcher, Iddo Goldberg, Annalise Basso, Mike O’Malley, Susan Park, Steven Ogg, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, and Sam Otto.

Snowpiercer spoilers

So, what will Snowpiercer Season 2 be about?

Snowpiercer Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger before that trailer for the second season.

There were two different attempts to start a revolution, and the train survived both of them. One was when those in the tail and the third-class passengers joined forces, and the second was an attempt at a coup by the First Class passengers.

Melanie Cavill formally ceded the command of Snowpiercer to Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs).

However, at this time, the second train docked with Snowpiercer and stopped the train. This was where Mr. Wilford showed up.

With Mr. Wilford’s arrival and reemergence, it looks to upset the new balance of power by Layton. While the First Class will likely be happy, the Tail members, who just gained their freedom, might be in for a rude awakening.

Snowpiercer Season 1 is available through OnDemand from TNT for cable subscribers. Season 2 will likely arrive sometime in 2021.