Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Jupiter’s Legacy hit Netflix on May 7 and brought another Mark Millar property to life as the first series in his deal with the streaming service.

Millar is the man behind the comics that resulted in the movies Kick-Ass, Wanted, and Kingsman: The Secret Service, Logan, and Captain America: Civil War.

He signed a deal with Netflix to adapt his comics into streaming shows and movies to fill the gap left when Marvel left for Disney+.

Jupiter’s Legacy is the first of those projects.

The first season of Jupiter’s Legacy introduced the world to the original superheroes, the first of their kind, and then moves to the present day where their kids are not ready or unwilling to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

The season also ended with a major twist that changes everything that led to that moment, making fans realize this is a story that will require multiple seasons to play out.

However, will Netflix give Jupiter’s Legacy multiple seasons?

Here is everything we know so far about Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Jupiter’s Legacy?

Netflix has not revealed if there will be a Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2.

However, there almost surely will be.

THR reports the deal between Mark Millar and Netflix is for between $30 to $50 million, and Jupiter’s Legacy is the big release in that deal.

While bringing more Kingsman stories to Netflix and maybe resurrecting Kick-Ass is a possibility, it is Jupiter’s Legacy’s success that will determine the viability of this deal.

With Jupiter’s Legacy Season 1 ended with a twist ending, begging for more, not continuing the story could damage any future Millarworld releases.

Release date latest: When does Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2 come out?

The Herald Scotland interviewed Mark Millar, and he said that Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2 will hit in 2022.

However, those comments were shot down as possibly Millar hoping for the second season in 2022, but he still has to wait for Netflix to give the green light on the continuation of the story.

In a second interview, this one with Deadline, Millar said, “Season 2 is up to the audience. We don’t want to get too cocky. All I see is we’re going into this incredibly bullish. We feel great about it. I’ve watched, even over Covid, I sat in edits every day pretty much and I never tire of it. So, fingers crossed people love it as much as we do.”

It will probably take a month to get any word from Netflix, as they look at the weekend viewing totals and then the 30-day totals before making most decisions.

Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2 cast updates

Outside of Raikou (Anna Akana), every principal character from Jupiter’s Legacy Season 1 will return for Season 2.

This includes Josh Duhamel as The Utopian, Ben Daniels as Brainwave, Leslie Bibb as Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson, Mike Wade as The Flare, Matt Lanter as Skyfox, Tenika Davis as The Flare II, and Tyler Mane as Blackstar.

Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2 spoilers

The first season of Jupiter’s Legacy ends with the moment where Brainwave and Lady Liberty save the day, but things don’t end well for the family unit.

While Brandon killed a villain to save his father in the first episode, The Utopian refused to kill someone to save his son in the finale. This will almost surely sever the father-son relationship beyond repair.

It was shown that this was all a plan of The Utopian’s big brother, Brainwave. He is against Utopian’s “codes” of not governing the entire time, and he wants to discredit his little brother and force a change in leadership.

He also wants to sow the seeds of mistrust between Brandon and Utopian, so get the young, powerful hero on his side in the upcoming war.

Those who have read the comics know bad things are going to happen in this world, and while the elder heroes are the world’s greatest, their time is about to end and it is time for the legacy heroes to step up and determine what kind of world they want to create.

Millar has high hopes he can finish telling this story for Netflix.

“You can figure it out by looking at the book, but I never want to say because, you know, things can change,” Millar said. “You know, they may end up being longer. It may end up being shorter, but we have to keep everybody loving it. We’re pretty confident but you never know.”

Netflix has yet to announce when Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2 will premiere.