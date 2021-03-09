Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy will feature a sequel comic book series by Mark Millar

Jupiter’s Legacy is coming to Netflix and Image Comics. Pic credit: Image Comics

Mark Millar signed an exclusive deal with Netflix to bring his comics to the streaming service, and in exchange, Netflix will finance his future comic books.

The first series in the Millarworld slate is Jupiter’s Legacy, which hits Netflix in May 2021. Now, Millar has revealed that he will release a sequel to his comic series and the Netflix adaptation, and it will launch in June.

Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem coming in June

There have been four volumes of Jupiter’s Legacy that Mark Millar has released so far.

The first volume of the series shows the older first generation of superheroes and their children, who like the publicity but don’t really care about carrying on the legacy of their parents.

However, when one of the second-generation heroes gets some bad advice and tries to take over the family business, it brings a massive war between heroes that threatens to destroy the world.

Millar continued his stories, including a volume that showed how the first-generation heroes got their powers and grew into their positions that they appeared in that first series.

The new book that will be released on June 16, 2021, will take place in the next generation of heroes on Earth.

Netflix releases Jupiter’s Legacy on May 7, 2021, and from the look of the early released images, it will tell both the origin story of the first generation heroes and the main story of their kids.

Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem will follow the marriage of Chloe and Hutch and deal with their children as well.

In Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem, Chloe and Hutch have gotten married and had more children. The superheroes are working in harmony with humanity and creating a perfect world. But all is not well in the Garden of Eden as the Sampson family gets ripped apart and the secrets of the Netflix show’s mysterious island begin to be revealed.

The cover of Jupiter’s Legacy Requiem. Pic credit: Image Comics

Mark Millar talks Jupiter’s Legacy

“When I started Jupiter’s Legacy in 2012 I had a very simple plan. I just wanted to write the biggest superhero story of all time,” Mark Millar told the Hollywood Reporter.

“The next volume (book five in the series) moves everything forward one generation as Chloe and Hutch settle down and get married and have a family of their own,” Millar continued. “The world’s been fixed, the superheroes now working in tandem with the human race to create this perfect society.

“But people are still people and it doesn’t take long for the family feud to move forward one generation.”

Jupiter’s Legacy hits Netflix on May 7, 2021. The comic book series Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem hits stores on June 16, 2021.