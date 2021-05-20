The Walking Dead Season 11 is expected to be ‘really brutal’ and ‘very, very dark’

Walkers at the door, as seen in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

AMC’s The Walking Dead already included cannibals who lure survivors in with a barbeque and a group that wears the faces of walkers just for fun.

It’s hard to imagine the show getting any darker.

However, that is what execs have promised for the last season of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

Considering that Season 11 of The Walking Dead contains 24 episodes, there is a lot of bleakness for viewers to look forward to.

Season 11 will delve into the Commonwealth

The bonus six episodes of Season 10 of The Walking Dead saw Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) small group finally contact the Commonwealth, a community well-known to comic book fans.

While Eugene expected sunshine and rainbows after speaking to Stephanie on the radio, what he actually got was a prison cell and an interrogation.

Besides this, another group called the Reapers also arrived. They appear set on destroying Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohen) and the members of her community — like the poor woman hasn’t been to hell and back already.

It appears The Walking Dead laid the foundation for a brutal last season. However, the chief content officer for The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple, promises plenty more where that came from.

While speaking to TWDUniverse on Twitch, Gimple revealed the upcoming season would get “very, very dark” before elaborating further.

“Without getting too into it, there’s a level of intensity to these episodes that’s both an intensity of threat intermingled with the intensity of emotions behind that, and various histories of the characters getting intermingled with that. There’s some really brutal stuff in it, and yet it directly affects some of our most beloved characters and ties into their histories in ways that we’ll see.”

Amored guards, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The final season will not be totally bleak, though

Honestly, it sounds like The Walking Dead Season 11 will be one terrible thing after another.

For those who read the comics, the Commonwealth is probably not the worst that they’ve seen.

Although, there is plenty of gloom in there thanks to the society being hung up on what people did in their lives before the zombie apocalypse and judging them because of this — sometimes brutally.

However, Gimple gave viewers a small glimmer of hope to cling to.

“There’s some sunshine between the gloom,” Gimple said. “It’s not unrelentingly dark. There’s some bright spots.”

How much sunshine breaks through is hard to say. Viewers will just have to wait until Season 11 premieres in August in order to learn more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.