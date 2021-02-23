The Walking Dead Season 10C: The Reapers explained

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

AMC has introduced a new group to Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Called the Reapers, these people do not originate from the original source content for the TV series.

That doesn’t mean little is known about them yet. Already, we know that they were a threat to Maggie Rhee’s (Lauren Cohan) community.

Now, with Episode 17 (titled “Home Sweet Home”) airing early on AMC+, further information have been revealed.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Details of the Reapers had already started to leak in the lead up to the Season 10C premiere of The Walking Dead. It was known that Maggie had returned to the communities after a long time spent away.

Initially, it was assumed she had spent her time with Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) group. However, it was later revealed that she broke away from this community and formed her own.

Then, an early review of Episode 17 disclosed that Maggie’s new community was decimated by the Reapers.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

The Season 10C premiere of The Walking Dead features a member of the Reapers

Forbes has now given further details about the Reapers after Episode 17 early on AMC+. So, a spoiler alert needs to be issued from this point on if viewers have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Viewers initially believed that Maggie was returning solely due to the letters sent to her by Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) detailing the struggle the communities were having with the Whispers. However, this may not actually be the whole truth of the situation.

Instead, Maggie returned after the Reapers attacked. She had with her the few survivors and left them in a safe house while approaching her old friends.

A single Reaper, though, attacked this house while Maggie was away.

What we know so far about the Reapers

From the encounter in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 10C, the Reapers appear to be ex-military. This is based not only on their clothing but their behavior as well.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The single person from this group appeared to be relentless in their task of taking out Maggie and the remaining members, although, as yet, the reason behind his attack is unclear.

Once cornered, the Reaper refuses to give out any details, indicating once more that the whole group is likely to have had some sort of military and/or hunting training. In fact, it is possible that they may even be a special forces breakaway group.

Will the Reapers be the main villain in the final episodes of The Walking Dead?

In the comic books on which The Walking Dead is based, there is a whole new community called the Commonwealth to be explored in Season 10C as well as Season 11, which will be the last installment in the hit zombie apocalypse series. Because of this, it seems unlikely that the Reapers will be an ongoing threat in the TV series, more likely a mere blip as the show heads towards the Commonwealth storyline.

It is also possible, as Forbes points out, that the Reapers will be the threat at home while Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group makes their first contact with Stephanie, who, in the comics, is a member of the Commonwealth. However, viewers will have to wait and see in order to find out more about this mysterious new group.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.