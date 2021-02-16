The Walking Dead Season 10C: The Reapers are introduced

Daryl Dixon and Maggie Rhee, as they appear in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Ali Ade

A new group is set to be introduced in Season 10C of AMC’s The Walking Dead, according to Forbes.

This new threat to the communities is a group known as the Reapers. Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) will alert her old friends to the dangers of this group when Season 10C of The Walking Dead returns.

Details of this group will be revealed in Episode 17 (titled “Home Sweet Home”), which is the Season 10C premiere episode. It will also explain the new character who travels with Maggie and wears a mask.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Maggie Rhee is hunted by the Reapers when The Walking Dead returns

It has now been revealed that while Maggie left to join Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) group, she did not stay with them the entire time she was absent from The Walking Dead.

Instead, she joined a new community. It was here, that she was introduced to the Reapers. After causing absolute devastation, Maggie and her companion in the iron mask fled. It is believed that only a handful of Maggie’s new community survived.

Upon returning to her original group of communities, Maggie and her friend helped to save them from the Whispers and a horde of walkers in the Season 10B finale. However, when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns on February 28, it appears that the Reapers are on a mission to search for, and destroy, Maggie.

The end of Episode 17 will culminate in the disappearance of Maggie’s son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and the realization that the Reapers have located Maggie and burned down her safe house.

As to how this will play out in subsequent episodes remain to be seen. It is also unclear yet whether this vendetta is against Maggie or will also include the communities to which she has returned.

Maggie Rhee and her masked companion, as they appear in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 10B. Pic credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

Who are the Reapers in The Walking Dead?

It’s unclear yet exactly who are the Reapers. Besides the scant details given so far, all that is known is that they are a threat to Maggie directly as well as the community that she was a member of after leaving Georgie’s group.

Potentially, this new group could be a new “big bad” for Season 10C. However, with Season 11 being the final installment for The Walking Dead, it seems likely that the conflict will move on to concentrate on the Commonwealth, which features heavily at the end of the comic book series on which AMC’s TV show is based.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.