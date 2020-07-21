The Walking Dead Season 11 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Up until 2020, The Walking Dead arrived like clockwork.

For 10 seasons, The Walking Dead premiered in October on AMC, aired the first half of its season, and took a winter break before coming back with the second half in spring.

That will almost surely change in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is what we know about The Walking Dead Season 11 on AMC.

This article provides everything that is known about The Walking Dead Season 11 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 11 of The Walking Dead?

There will be a Season 11 of The Walking Dead, as well as the future movies that AMC has planned concerning Rick Grimes.

However, for fans of the entire zombie franchise, bad news came when AMC announced they had postponed the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

With that said, there is a chance that Season 11 will not be back in October as usual, and if it is, don’t expect a full slate of episodes to follow before the first big break.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead had to end early, with the 15th episode as the final one aired after the coronavirus pandemic hit. There is good news, though. There is one more episode from Season 10 to air that will arrive later this year.

One has to wonder if that means that Season 11 won’t hit at all in 2021.

There is a rumor that the Season 10 finale episode will be announced this month at Comic-Con, and we will update you when that happens.

Release date latest: When is The Walking Dead Season 11 likely to come out?

The Walking Dead panel will take place at Comic-Con on July 24, at 1 p.m. PST.

This year, Comic-Con is taking place online. This is when they should announce when the Season 10 finale will air, but hopefully, they will also let fans know their plans for the production of Season 11.

Season 11 was supposed to start filming months ago, but the coronavirus pandemic has it stalled out. There is no way it hits its October release yet, and that might be where the finale lies to at least offer up something for fans.

The truth is that, if The Walking Dead arrives at all for the 2020-21 television season, it will be a shortened series, maybe as little as 10-12 episodes, and won’t come until 2021 at the very earliest.

There is no way to get the shooting of a series this big completed and post-production done in time for any kind of 2020 release.

The Walking Dead Season 11 cast updates

Lauren Cohan is back as Maggie, and that is the biggest news of all when it comes to The Walking Dead Season 11 casting.

However, that isn’t the only significant move, as Cohen will return to find long-time cast member Danai Gurira gone, as she left the series, and Michonne is gone — at least for now. There are rumors she could return for the Rick Grimes movies.

Almost all the surviving cast members will be back for Season 11, barring deaths in the finale.

There will also be a new cast member joining the group in Margot Bingham (She’s Gotta Have It). She will play Stephanie, the woman that Eugene has been talking to via closed-circuit radio. She’s a character straight out of The Walking Dead comics.

Bingham has voiced the character that fans have yet to see up until this point.

The Walking Dead Season 11 spoilers

We are not sure exactly how Season 10 is going to end, but the trailer shows Father Gabriel talking to some kids about how everyone is stronger together.

He holds up five fingers and said they are not much to look at, but when they are balled up together, they make a powerful weapon.

He said the fingers represent Alexandria, Hilltop, the Kingdom, Oceanside, and the others. Then, when the kids ask who the others are, Gabriel points out there are people out there who can help them, with Daryl and Carol, Princess, Virgil, Aaron, and even Maggie coming back to help them.

Maggie will arrive in that Season 10 finale.

“It tees us up so well for season 11,” producer Greg Nicotero told Fandom. “That it’s a little agonizing for me to not to be able to talk about. The last two minutes of the finale – people’s jaws are gonna drop.”

Season 11 is going to be huge when it returns, as the Whisperers War is not yet over with, as Beta has taken charge, but it looks like there will be a push to move to the next storyline — Commonwealth — sooner rather than later.

The Walking Dead Season 11 is not likely to return to AMC until 2021.