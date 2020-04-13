The last episode of The Walking Dead for this season wasn’t ready on Sunday night when a lot of viewers tuned in.

The absence of the show on AMC led to a lot of questions — especially from fans who hadn’t been paying attention to the AMC advertisements. It also led to a lot of frustrated fans of the franchise.

Members of TWD groups of Facebook were playing drinking games based on how many times questions got asked about why The Walking Dead wasn’t on last night.

Below are some of the posts that were made on Twitter. There were a surprisingly high number of people who didn’t realize when the season finale is going to air on TV.

Some fans took it better than others.

When is the last episode of The Walking Dead for Season 10?

As the fans in the Twitter posts below have alluded to, AMC has pushed back the last episode of The Walking Dead for this season to an undetermined future date.

AMC may not know the drop date, with the reason being that it hasn’t completed production.

Even though they finished filming the actors, it takes a lot more than that to get the computer-generated portions and editing of the scenes completed.

At this time, AMC has hinted at a summer release for the last TWD episode of Season 10, but we are in a wait-and-see approach for all of it.

#TheWalkingDead The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead was supposed to happen tonight, but now it’s been pushed back indefinitely. 🥺😅😭 — Sgt Cleophus Murtaugh (@quece_queso) April 13, 2020

Wow i sure wish i was watching the season finale of the walking dead tonight instead of it being pushed to an unspecified time in the future bc of covid 🙃 — Jaclyn Nichole (@JkJaclyn) April 13, 2020

Season finale of Walking Dead was supposed to be tonight but they pushed it back to the end of the damn year — Pod (@LAM0nt87) April 13, 2020

Can’t believe there’s no walking dead finale tonight what’s the point of living — zurizaday (@ZuriCanales) April 13, 2020

The Whisperer War was just starting to get really good — especially with Negan taking out Alpha and Beta losing his mind — so it is going to be exciting to find out what happens in the next chapter.

Viewers also need to find out what happened to Connie and how the new character (Princess) is going to play into the primary plot points.

And then there is also that mysteriously masked character that appeared in a teaser while holding two very deadly weapons. Is this person a friend or foe?

And is it a returning character or someone new to The Walking Dead cast?

The Walking Dead special event

AMC has stated that there is more information to come on when the conclusion for Season 10 will finally air on television. Until we get more details, though, it’s going to be a guessing game about when it will all take place.

What we do know is that the network is going to turn it into a special event, likely with a TWD Season 10 marathon leading right into the (by then) long-awaited season finale.

Stay tuned!

The Walking Dead should return to AMC for episode 10×16 this summer.