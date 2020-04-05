Is Connie dead on The Walking Dead? Where is actress Lauren Ridloff?

Connie from The Walking Dead has left a lot of questions following her disappearance during Season 10.

Connie (played by Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) were trapped when dynamite went off while they were inside a cave packed with walkers.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) tried to stay behind and find out the fates of Connie and Magna, but he came across Alpha (Samantha Morton), and they nearly killed each other in an epic showdown.

Daryl ended up rescued by Lydia (Cassady McClincy), but he was far too injured to continue tracking Alpha. He retreated to Hilltop, only to be there when Alpha brought her horde to burn it to the ground.

Is Connie dead on The Walking Dead?

During the fight at Hilltop, Magna suddenly appeared as someone traveling with the walkers, much like how the Whisperers have done it for a while.

It’s how she survived long enough to make it back to Hilltop.

Magna also had a story about how she had been walking with Connie, but somewhere along the way, they had been separated. This raised a lot of questions, including whether Connie is dead.

Several episodes later, Connie’s fate still hasn’t been revealed, which has led to Daryl, Magna, and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) still worrying about her. But maybe they don’t need to worry.

Why is actress Lauren Ridloff not on The Walking Dead?

There is some good news in the mix when it comes to the fate of Connie.

Actress Lauren Ridloff is working in movies — much like why Danai Gurira left the show — and she had to film Eternals during the same time the back-half of Season 10 for TWD was being filmed.

Showrunner Angela Kang has already told viewers that we haven’t seen the last of Connie, and this seems to bode very well for the character and a possible reunion with Daryl Dixon.

Could it be a red herring and Connie is actually a walker now? Possibly. But that would be a pretty cruel turn of events for the character of Daryl.

It would provide more of an impact if Connie appears in Season 11 and gets to rejoin the group of survivors. But we may have to wait a long time to not only find out that storyline but also what happened to close out Season 10.

The Season 10 finale has been postponed, which is seriously bad news for viewers. It’s going to leave a lot of questions for viewers who want to find out what happens with all of the main characters.

At least we get more of Princess in the short-term?

