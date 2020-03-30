Princess was introduced on The Walking Dead this week, as AMC viewers got to meet a new character on the show.

Her name wasn’t revealed, yet, as it was just a quick encounter that the character had with Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Eugene (Josh McDermott), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

Eugene’s quest to meet Stephanie had led the trio to Pittsburgh, where Princess has been residing for a while.

Her character arc within the show hasn’t quite been fleshed out, but die-hard fans know her well from the comics.

Who is Princess from The Walking Dead comics?

Juanita Sanchez is the real name of Princess in The Walking Dead comic books. She is also known as Princess of Pittsburgh and decided to go back to the Alexandria Safe-Zone with Eugene’s group.

Princess first appeared in Issue No. 171 and she made it all the way to the end of the run of The Walking Dead comics. Her last appearance was in Issue No. 193, and she ends up living happily ever after in the comics.

further reference from the comic, spot on pic.twitter.com/VZ6qmjxGkq — Chris Montes (@chrisEmontes) March 28, 2020

There is another character that is going to cross paths with Princess a bit later, provided the television show decides to somewhat mirror the comic books when it comes to her story arc.

In the comics, she begins a relationship with an officer from the Commonwealth named Mercer. The character of Mercer comes into play about six issues after Princess gets introduced.

At the end of the TWD comics, Mercer and Juanita are a couple and still living in the Commonwealth. This all takes place a few years after Rick Grimes has died.

It’s also another character that fans of the television show are looking forward to seeing very soon.

@paola__lazaro as Princess behind the scenes of S10 EP14 of The Walking Dead. #TWD 💜💗 pic.twitter.com/FU0vLeRKCw — Jami (@umitsjami) March 30, 2020

Who plays Princess (Juanita Sanchez) on The Walking Dead cast?

Actress Paola Lázaro has now joined The Walking Dead cast as Juanita Sanchez and she will become one of the main characters on the show.

During the final season of Lethal Weapon on FOX, Lázaro joined the cast of the show as Gutierrez. She was good in the role, but the show ended up getting canceled.

Since her stop on Lethal Weapon, Lázaro has also appeared on SMILF and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Now, though, she takes up residence on a show that has been waiting for this character to arrive.

During a season where there has been a lot of doom and gloom — and more to come on the horizon — this is exactly the type of character that the show needed to boost its cast.

The producers made a good choice and TWD viewers are in for a treat.

