The Walking Dead spoilers: Back to Whisperers War with Season 10, Episode 14

The Walking Dead spoilers for Season 10, Episode 14, reveal that the show is heading back to the Whisperers War after taking a week off.

Last week, AMC viewers got to see the send-off for Michonne, as actress Danai Gurira left the show. The episode even featured King Bach in an amusing guest-starring appearance.

That stand-alone episode was to give fans a small bit of closure when it comes to the character of Michonne, but there are already rumors that she might even get her own movie now.

But back to what is taking place with most of the other characters on the show.

The Whisperers War is ongoing after Hilltop was destroyed, Negan killed Alpha, and we learned that Carol had set Negan free.

The Walking Dead spoilers for Season 10, Episode 14

The new episode is called “Look at the Flowers” and it is a specific reference to a line that Carol used a few seasons ago. It’s going to come up again, but this time from a hallucination of Alpha that Carol will experience.

Thanks to the great folks at The Spoiling Dead Fans, we have a breakdown of what else is going to happen in the episode that will debut on AMC Premiere on March 27 and then get a wide release on AMC on March 29.

This episode seems a lot like a filler piece for TWD Season 10. We are coming off a great episode with “Walk With Us” that packed in the action and revealed the character deaths of Alpha, Gamma, and Earl.

Viewers then got to see the final Michonne episode with “What We Become.”

It was a bit anti-climactic, but keeping Michonne alive in the universe of The Walking Dead keeps the door open for her to return later — just like Lauren Cohan as Maggie.

Look at the Flowers plot points

Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will share some scenes during this new episode, with more details of the deal the duo has getting revealed.

Carol freed Negan to kill Alpha (Samantha Morton), and, in return, she is going to stick up for him with the rest of the group.

During the episode, Carol is also going to be focused on getting a boat from a cabin, possibly hinting that she wants to get back out on the water.

With the separation from Negan at that point, he is going to come across Daryl (Norman Reedus).

Negan wants to prove to Daryl that he is on their side now, and he takes Daryl to the pikes where Carol has placed the head of Alpha. But the head is now gone. Beta (Ryan Hurst) has taken it and is now in possession of a new weapon that gets used.

A lot of time during the episode is actually going to focus on Beta, and viewers are going to learn more of his backstory.

Fleshing out the character of Beta is going to make the final scene of the episode — where he gets a hoard back together — really set the tone for what will come later.

Sneak Peek: Is the end near for Ezekiel? Watch a clip for Sunday’s all-new #TWD: https://t.co/T8d2RPxuML pic.twitter.com/YD3FlXQAAx — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 27, 2020

Elsewhere, some scenes will take place with Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Eugene (Josh McDermitt, and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) traveling to meet Stephanie (Margot Bingham) — the woman he had been talking with on the radio.

Suffice it to say, this episode revolves around character development, so viewers should be aware of that coming into things. And it does keep the interest level high — just don’t expect a lot of action.

As a reminder, though, the TWD season finale has been postponed indefinitely.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.