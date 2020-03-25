Michonne The Walking Dead movie? Hints made about her own film

Could Michonne get her own The Walking Dead movie?

AMC viewers just saw Michonne walk into the sunset during the latest episode of the show, but there are a lot of questions that still linger.

Actress Danai Gurira has made it clear that she is done with the show and that she will be focusing more time on movies.

Gurira has already been seen in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. That list of Marvel films will increase, as will her other projects on the big screen.

But, now, there are some strong TWD rumors about Gurira possibly returning to play Michonne on the big screen as well.

The rumors remain strong because fans already know that Rick Grimes films are being made, and that is the character that Michonne is now trying to track down in the world of the show.

Could Michonne get a stand-alone The Walking Dead film?

Franchise chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Angela Kang have done several interviews about the future of the show, as well as how Michonne could fit into it.

Gimple gave some specific quotes to THR that could definitely be taken as hints that Michonne could end up with her own film somewhere down the line.

He responded to an inquiry about whether it would be fair to assume that she would appear in at least one of the upcoming movies:

“Is it fair to assume? It’s definitely fair to assume that. There might even be her own story along the way. Some of it has to do with the way we’re playing around with the story right now. There’s this whole new story strand opened up with her departure.”

'Walking Dead' Bosses Break Down Danai Gurira's Departure and the Franchise's Future https://t.co/yIneLlNSHs via @thr — Chris PIlz (@chrispilz) March 23, 2020

What’s next for The Walking Dead Season 10 and the franchise?

While fans can continue dreaming about seeing Michonne and Danai Gurira pop up in a movie (or two) or on the series finale, there are more pressing issues that the franchise has been dealing with.

AMC just revealed that the TWD Season 10 finale has been postponed indefinitely. Fans are going to have to wait a long time to find out how the current season gets wrapped up, and that’s not the only piece of bad news.

The series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond has also been postponed. The network and the show creators aren’t even giving hints about when it might return.

For now, fans are just going to have to continue looking forward to new episodes airing on March 29 and April 5, but after that, it’s going to be a long hiatus until fans see any new content.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.