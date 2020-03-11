The Walking Dead spoilers: Who dies in Season 10, Episode 12 called Walk With Us?

The Walking Dead spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 have been revealed and there is a lot that is about to happen on the show.

When we last saw the characters on the show, Hilltop was getting taken out by the Whisperers and the horde of walkers that Alpha had put together.

Alpha and Beta were leading the charge, with Negan also helping to set the settlement ablaze.

Viewers also saw quite a few people trapped outside the gates. That included Daryl, Yumiko, Ezekiel, and quite a few other important characters. And Daryl was also still dealing with his injuries.

Ahead of the new episode of The Walking Dead that will air on Sunday, March 15, the TSDF Army has revealed spoilers from their source within the show.

Viewers are definitely getting an answer about what happened to Magna and Connie.

Below are a lot of TWD spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12, but as they aren’t confirmed by the show itself, take everything with a grain of salt. Still, the source is very reliable and there are some shocks coming up.

The Walking Dead spoilers for Walk With Us

The episode reveals that Hilltop has been mostly destroyed, but the story is going to follow the people who escaped and what happens to them next.

Aaron and an injured Luke are going to come across Negan, setting up an intense confrontation that is interrupted by walkers.

But this ends up leading to one of the biggest revelations of the entire episode.

Negan kills Alpha

Negan tries one last time to convince Alpha that killing Lydia is not the answer, but after that fails, he puts his plan into motion.

Negan gets Alpha to go to a cabin where he claims Lydia is hiding. But that’s not what is really going on. Negan slits her throat and brings an end to Alpha.

Beta kills Gamma

A theme of death is going to take over this episode. Beta kills Gamma, but not before she takes off part of his mask, leading to another Whisperer recognizing him from life before the end of the world.

Magna returns

Magna is back. She was walking with the horde and made her way back to Hilltop. She is reunited with Yumiko, but she also admits to becoming separated from Connie.

Who let Negan out of that cell?

Negan takes the head of Alpha back to the person who let him out of the cell in Alexandria. It’s at that point that viewers learn that Carol let him out and that Negan went to kill Alpha for her.

Earl dies

Earl gets bitten in the fight and after saving the kids he decides to kill himself. Once he has turned, Judith kills him.

A lot of other character development and action takes place in The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 12, and it is going to be an hour of television that fans of the show will not forget.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.