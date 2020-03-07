Did Daryl die in The Walking Dead? New episode airs early

Fans worried that Daryl has died on The Walking Dead can rest a bit easy. We have good news in that regard.

During the last episode of the show, Daryl Dixon got into a huge fight with Alpha. The battle left both of them bloodied and clinging to life.

After Connie and Magna were trapped in the cave/mine, Daryl stayed behind to try to figure out their fate. Carol, Jerry, and Aaron went back to Hilltop. But Daryl came across Alpha and tried to take her out.

As a quick reminder, it was Lydia who helped save Daryl’s life, despite her refusal to finish off Alpha. We couldn’t really expect her to kill her mother, no matter how evil the leader of the Whisperers has been.

Daryl on Season 10, Episode 11 of The Walking Dead

Prepare for a lot of spoilers and we are leaving one final warning as many AMC viewers haven’t seen the new episode yet.

Those viewers who subscribe to AMC Premiere got to see it on Friday night, though, so there are a lot of questions about what is going to happen next.

Without giving too much away, Daryl is not dead. Alpha failed at killing him in Episode 10 and he survives Episode 11 as well. That’s good news for fans of actor Norman Reedus.

Daryl and everyone at Hilltop will have to face some dangerous situations, as Alpha and Beta are ready to finally bring their wrath upon the survivors.

Norman Reedus stars on The Walking Dead

When Andrew Lincoln left the show — he played Rick Grimes — actor Norman Reedus stepped into the role of being the star of the show. Some fans already liked the character of Daryl Dixon more than Rick, but now he really gets a chance to shine on his own.

Then there is the fact that actress Danai Gurira — she plays Michonne — is leaving during Season 10. It’s another long-time character that is close to having her final episode. All of these exits make Reedus even more important to the show.

Alpha took Daryl as close to death as he has been on the show, meaning he has now survived one-on-one fights with Alpha and Beta this season. It allowed Daryl to take center stage, but now he may take a back seat to some other characters taking the fight to the leaders of the Whisperers. Especially as he tries to heal.

Fans worried about what happened to Daryl Dixon in the Walking Dead comics can also rest easy. The character didn’t actually appear on the pages, leading to a lot of rumors that Daryl would follow the path that Rick Grimes took in the comics. Spoiler alert: That would mean Daryl survives the Whisperers War.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.