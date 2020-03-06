“Where is Michonne on The Walking Dead?”

That’s one of the questions that fans have been asking since the midseason premiere.

It’s not a surprising question, especially since the character hasn’t been seen since the fall finale back in November.

While there have only been two episodes so far for Season 10b, it’s still notable when one of the most important — and most popular — characters has not even shown on screen.

Well, we do have some answers, even though none of them are going to satisfy fans who are hungry for information.

What happened to Michonne on The Walking Dead?

In the context of the show, Michonne could be dead or alive, especially since the main timeline has moved on without her.

When we last saw Michonne, she was heading out on a boat trip with Virgil, whom she had just met at a library near Oceanside.

Virgil said that his family was at a naval base and that he badly needed to get back to them. He agreed to take Michonne with him and supply her with any weapons she needed to use against the Whisperers.

When will Michonne return to The Walking Dead?

Here is where things get a bit tricky. Michonne’s storyline may already be complete, even though AMC viewers haven’t seen it yet.

A lot of time has passed since she left, which guarantees that there are going to be some flashbacks when we see the character again. It is a familiar tactic that the show uses to fill in the gaps.

While the main part of the show is focussed on Alexandria and Hilltop dealing with the Whisperers, Michonne has been off doing her own thing. And exactly how she returns has been kept under wraps.

Did Michonne die? Has Michonne found Maggie Greene? Did Michonne learn that Rick Grimes is alive and now she is off looking for him?

Those are just a few of the many additional questions that fans want to see answered and which have been rumored ahead of the next episode that Michonne appears in.

The really bad news is that we think actress Danai Gurira only has one episode left on the show. This could be why the writers and producers haven’t shown it yet, because it builds up a lot of suspense for the back end of Season 10.

For now, AMC viewers and fans of The Walking Dead are going to have to wait a bit longer to see Michonne again. Early reports state that she will not appear in Season 10, Episode 11, prolonging her story even further.

Fans are also asking questions that don’t include Michonne. Such as, did Connie and Magna die in the cave? And, who is the actress who plays Mary on the show? At least those questions have immediate answers.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.