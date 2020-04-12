Why is The Walking Dead not on tonight? When will the season finale air?

The Walking Dead is not on tonight, and the season finale air date isn’t coming up soon, either.

Fans tuning in to see The Walking Dead 10×16 tonight are going to end up disappointed because AMC isn’t ready to air any new episodes from the franchise.

In fact, the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond also got postponed due to the current situation at the network.

Why is The Walking Dead not on tonight?

The production for TWD Season 10, Episode 16, didn’t get finished. Though the final scenes were already filmed —including the return of Lauren Cohan as Maggie — editing couldn’t be completed in time.

It all means that fans are going to have to wait much longer to find out what Maggie does in her first Season 10 episode.

It will be a treat that Maggie is able to return to the show, but it will only come with patience.

When will the season finale of The Walking Dead Season 10 air on AMC?

Ready for some more bad news? In addition to the April 12 episode getting postponed, AMC hasn’t even given a return date for the show.

We would’ve had the #TWD Season 10 finale & #TWDWorldBeyond premiere tonight.. Instead we have nothing 😭 pic.twitter.com/KVx6yCWvSQ — TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) April 12, 2020

The network has provided a hint that the TWD Season 10 finale will air this summer, but that is about where the information comes to an end.

We are all going to have to wait together for more news on how and when this season will get wrapped up. At least we know that AMC plans to turn it into an event, but it’s going to be a while before that event airs on television.

This is all going to lead to more questions about what will take place during TWD Season 11, but we do know that the network has every intention of bringing the show back for many more new episodes.

We are all about to head into a hiatus where there are no new episodes of The Walking Dead, Fear The Walking Dead, or World Beyond for quite some time.

Anticipation could be a killer during this time, especially with an unresolved Whisperer War taking place on TWD.

This could give fans a lot of additional time to think about what happened to Connie on The Walking Dead. It could also raise questions about when that Rick Grimes movie is finally going to appear and if it will tie into the shows.

For now, at least AMC has made all previous episodes from Season 10 viewable to re-live some of the biggest moments of the season.

The Walking Dead Season 10 episodes are currently available to be re-watched.