AMC+ will release The Walking Dead’s extended Season 10 one week early

For those anxious to get back into The Walking Dead routine, things are looking bright if you have an AMC+ subscription. According to Comic Book, this will give you access to view early episodes of Season 10C.

The Season 10 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead was delayed thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic last year. The finale episode was expected to air on April 12, 2020, but post-production delays saw the network pulling the episode and using Episode 15 (titled “The Tower”) as a temporary finale. Episode 16 then aired later in the year.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead is extended to include an extra six episodes

As pointed out by Insider, AMC made the announcement that Season 10 would include a bonus of six episodes on top of the usual 16 episodes per season. Dubbed Season 10C, these episodes will premiere on February 28, 2021, at 9 p.m. on AMC.

At the time, it was reported that those who are members of AMC+, a subscription service that offers The Walking Dead content ad-free and on-demand to those who sign up, would get to see the episodes earlier. This meant they would get to watch beginning Thursday, February 25.

AMC+ members can watch The Walking Dead 10C earlier than everyone else

While the early airing timeslot was already exciting enough, it has now been revealed that AMC+ subscribers will get to see the very first episode a whole week earlier on Sunday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

Unfortunately, though, it is only the first episode, titled “Home Sweet Home,” that will get such an early premiere date. The following episodes will play at their regular allocated Thursday timeslots — which is still earlier than for those who do not have the subscription.

The Walking Dead Season 10: Negan and Maggie clash

The first episode in 10C of The Walking Dead will include the prospect of a confrontation between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), who makes her return to the hit zombie apocalypse series. This was explored in a brief clip released to AMC’s official The Walking Dead Instagram account recently.

As for what else will go down in the bonus episodes remains to be seen. This means that viewers will just have to wait a little longer in order to find out more.

In addition, AMC has announced that Season 11 will be the final installment of the original series. However, that does not mean that viewers will miss out on the undead because Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead has already been announced. AMC has also previously stated that they still have plenty of content planned within this universe, including a Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) spinoff series.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28 on AMC.