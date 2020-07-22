Warrior Nun Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Warrior Nun is a Netflix fantasy series about a group of female warriors trained to battle demons and protect the Earth from danger.

The reason for their name is that these girls are trained by the Catholic Church, although they are a secret from all but the most trusted individuals within the church. The leader is also given great power from a device known as a halo, which is inserted into her body.

The first season of Warrior Nun ended with a massive cliffhanger, so fans are desperate to know if there will be a Warrior Nun Season 2 on Netflix.

Here is what you need to know.

This article provides everything that is known about Warrior Nun Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Warrior Nun?

Warrior Nun ended on a massive cliffhanger, and if there is not a second season, fans will likely be outraged.

However, Netflix has yet to announce a second season of the supernatural series that almost felt like a modern-day Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but with demons instead of vampires.

When asked about a second season, showrunner Simon Barry talked about the chance in an interview with Inverse.

“Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely,” Barry said. However, fans wouldn’t mind at least one more season, as long as it had a proper season finale ending and not another excruciating cliffhanger.

Release date latest: When is Warrior Nun Season 2 likely to come out?

There is no way that Warrior Nun Season 2 will arrive on Netflix before 2021, and it will likely be late in 2021 if it comes at all next year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is very little in production right now for movies or TV shows.

Netflix will resume production on successful shows like Lucifer before it bothers to greenlight a second season of a new show that just hit the streaming service in July 2020.

The best bet for Warrior Nun Season 2 is a 2022 release date — if it arrives at all.

Warrior Nun Season 2 cast updates

Most of the cast should return for Season 2 as there were next to no deaths from the first season.

Alba Baptista would return as Ava Silva, the girl who was murdered but returned as the next halo bearer.

Also returning are her allies in the Warrior Nuns. They are Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, and Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila.

Also returning should be Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent and Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion.

Joaquim de Almeida should return as Cardinal Francisco Durett, who became the pope at the end of Season 1, as well.

Thekla Reuten will almost surely be back as Jillian. She suffered a significant loss in the first season and will surely be ready to fight to get her son back.

Finally, the main antagonist of Season 2 should be Adriel, with William Miller portraying the demon who everyone believed to be an angel.

The friends of Ava are likely finished on the series. At this point in the story, there is no room for the squatters she was hanging out with early in the season.

Warrior Nun Season 2 spoilers

Warrior Nun is based on an American anime comic called Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn.

However, the comic book says nothing about what to expect from the new Netflix original series since it introduced new characters and killed off the major hero from the comics in the first 5 minutes of the series.

As mentioned, Warrior Nun Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger.

The entire first season saw the new chosen one, Ava Silva, reluctant to accept her role as the new warrior with the halo inside her body. Things finally began to pick up when she came back and agreed to help the Warrior Nuns in their latest mission.

The problem is that the final episode of the first season saw Ava realize that the angel who offered his halo for the good fight wasn’t an angel at all.

Instead, Adriel was from an alternate dimension and possibly stole the halo, which is why so many demonic-looking creatures from that dimension are trying to get it back.

Not only that, but the season ended with a great betrayal to the Warrior Nuns by one of their most trusted members and Adriel using fear to possess those around him to launch an all-out attack on the warriors.

With a will to fight, the Warrior Nuns charged into battle … and the season ended.

Yes, there needs to be a season 2 of Warrior Nune, and it needs to arrive as soon as possible.

Warrior Nun Season 2 is rumored to be coming out in 2021 on Netflix.