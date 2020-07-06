The best fantasy shows on Netflix (July 2020)

Netflix has perfected its own brand of fantasy series and created some TV shows that are better than those seen on network or cable television.

On top of that, the streaming giant has picked up licenses for television shows from other networks, allowing fans to catch up on them or binge from start to finish.

From superhero and science fiction to monsters and medieval action, there is something here for everyone.

Here is a look at the best fantasy shows on Netflix as of July 2020.

Haven

Haven, based on a Stephen King novel, originally appeared on SyFy but is now available to stream on Netflix.

The King novel that inspired the show, The Colorado Kid, detailed the investigation of a murder off the coast of Maine. It was an early venture into crime fiction for King after he made a name for himself writing horror.

The TV adaptation added fantastical elements back in the mix. Emily Rose plays an FBI Special Agent sent to the town of Haven to investigate a case only to find that supernatural afflictions haunt the town.

Haven had five seasons and 78 episodes.

Van Helsing

As the title suggests, Van Helsing is about vampire hunters. Kelly Overton plays a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, the vampire-hunting professor first introduced to audiences in the classic horror novel Dracula.

In the series, which initially aired on SyFy, Van Helsing woke from a coma to find that the world had turned into a post-apocalyptic mess with vampires overrunning humanity.

Van Helsing has to build an army and work with a group of rebels to save humanity from the vampire threat.

There were four seasons and 52 episodes made of the series; subscribers of Netflix have access to the first three seasons, with the fourth coming soon. There is also a fifth season in the works.

Once Upon a Time

When it was airing its early seasons, Once Upon a Time was one of the top-rated shows on television.

Airing on ABC from 2011 to 2018, Once Upon a Time took place in Storybrooke, Maine, and followed Emma Swan and her son Henry as they learned that the fairy tale characters are not only real but living in our world with no memories of their past.

The show then flips from our world to the world of the past to show what the characters in this town went through when they were fairy tale characters.

There were seven total seasons and 155 episodes, although fans were disappointed in the final season, in part because the main actors had left the show.

Outlander

Outlander is one of the most beloved current fantasy shows on television and is the highest-rated Starz original based on viewers.

The show, based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, is about a woman from 1945 who travels back in time to 1743. It is here that Claire joins a rebellion of Highlanders and falls in love with Jamie Fraser.

The series is still running, and there have been five seasons with 67 episodes, as the story goes through the two timelines, and there is a sixth season in the works.

Netflix only has the first three seasons of the show available to stream.

Warrior Nun

The brand new series Warrior Nun, released just this month, is a great addition to the Netflix fantasy library.

This series is based on the comic books by Ben Dunn, although it does stray a bit from the source material.

Both are about the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an organization of fighting nuns who protect the world from evil while operating under the shadows – not even higher-ups in the Catholic Church know of their existence.

The Netflix series features a young girl named Ava who comes back from the dead when a powerful halo is inserted in her back. Ava then finds herself the reluctant leader of the group of warriors, and adventure ensues.

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is yet another Netflix fantasy series based on a comic book. In this case, the book was authored by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

Fans might recognize Way as the lead singer of the alternative rock band My Chemical Romance.

The Umbrella Academy is about a group of seven superpowered children who were taken in and trained from the moment they were born.

By the time the children are grown, one has died, and another disappeared. When the missing member of the group returns and says the world is about to end, the team has to reunite and work together to save the planet.

Locke & Key

Locke & Key is an original Netflix fantasy series that is based on the comic books by Joe Hill, who is Stephen King’s son.

Locke & Key tells the story of the Locke family after the patriarch is killed by one of his students. The family moves into the iconic Key House, but soon the three children learn that the house is full of secrets.

There are keys that can open doors that lead to great powers or unexpected places. However, there is also a demon under the house that wants the keys for herself.

Lucifer

Fox canceled the fantasy series Lucifer after it produced three seasons, but Netflix moved in to save the series.

The streaming service renewed the series for a fourth and later fifth season. The first half of the fifth season hit in 2020, and fans have a sixth and final season to look forward to.

Lucifer was based on the comic book series Sandman by Neil Gaiman, but it has turned into a comic of its own. The series follows Lucifer as he leaves Hell and opens a piano bar in Los Angeles where he helps a local police officer solve criminal cases.

The Order

The Order is a Netflix original fantasy series that premiered in 2019 and just released its second season in June.

In the series, Jake Manley stars as Jack Morton, a freshman at college who decides to join the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose and the Knights of Saint Christopher.

The secret society teaches magic and has a dark history that includes connections to Jack’s family. As Jack delves into the secret world, he discovers that a conflict between magical dark arts users and werewolves has been brewing.

The first two seasons include 20 episodes.

The Witcher

Based on the Polish novels of the same name and the video game series that adapted the novels, The Witcher is one of the most successful new Netflix original fantasy series.

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) stars in the series as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with magical powers who is known as a witcher.

The story flips between three different time frames, with Geralt’s present, the past with a sorceress named Yennefer, and the future with a child princess named Ciri. The series connects the three stories.

The first season had eight episodes, and a second season, rumored to hit in 2021, is in the works.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things is the most successful Netflix original fantasy series to hit the streaming giant.

The fans love the ’80s atmosphere, which includes plenty of references to icons of the time like Stephen King and Steven Spielberg.

When a girl named Eleven shows up in town, she meets a group of friends, and they end up teaming up to battle a mysterious organization as well as a creature that lives under the world itself.

There have been three seasons on Netflix with 25 total episodes, and a fourth and fifth season are still to come. Those seasons will conclude the story.

Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon is a fantasy Netflix series that takes place in a dystopian future where people can transfer their consciousness into other bodies.

The first season featured a murder mystery in which a former rebel fighter is pulled out of a prison by a wealthy 300-year-old man and asked to help solve a murder – that of the wealthy man himself.

Joel Kinnaman starred as the rebel in that season.

A second season hit in February 2020, and Anthony Mackie replaced Kinnaman in the series as the new host for the same rebel that Kinnaman played in the first season.

Dark

Dark is a Netflix original fantasy series from Germany about time travel, wormholes, and a whole lot of confusion.

The story takes place in three years – 2019, 1986, and 1953. In the second season, another year, 2052 was added, and later, 1921 and 1888 were thrown into the mix.

This sounds confusing, and it can be, which is why fans have to start with episode one and work their way through. The story offers parallel realities, and the characters play different versions of themselves in each timeline.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was supposed to be a spin-off series from Riverdale, but when The CW passed on it, Netflix picked it up.

It was a smart decision by Netflix, as the supernatural fantasy series turned out to be a huge success.

Based on the Archie Comics character of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the series brings Sabrina to the point in her life where she has to accept her destiny.

This is almost a modern-day Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but if Buffy was a witch. There have been two seasons (three parts) and 28 episodes. The second half of season two has not yet been released.

October Faction

October Faction is another Netflix original fantasy series based on a comic book. This one was based on the Steve Niles and Damien Worm comic book of the same name.

Fred and Deloris Allen are monster hunters that chase them all over the world. However, they move back to their home in New York with their two kids to start a new life.

This all goes wrong when it turns out that their hometown is infected with a presence itself, and the family learns they have to gear up and start fighting once again.