The early-2000s beloved Nickelodeon cartoon Winx Club has changed a lot since we last saw it! The show has been reimagined in Netflix’s new teen drama Fate: the Winx Saga.

With a script by Vampire Diaries creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, Fate: the Winx Saga follows a young clique of fairies and their riveting high school life.

Netflix describes the show as:

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

While the show debuted to poor critical reviews, fans seem to be enjoying it. Fate: The Winx Saga has high audience scores with a 7/10 on IMDb and an audience rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews.

With that high audience approval, many have their fingers crossed for a speedy second season, or as one Google user comments, “Ten more seasons!”

The cast of Fate: The Winx Saga

This new Netflix series has welcomed many new actors to the streaming platform. Playing the alluring fairies are Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, and Elisha Applebaum as Musa.

Where have you seen them before? Leading fairy Bloom actor Abigail Cowen previously played the witchy character Dorcas Night in the scary Netflix Original series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Additionally, Cowen starred in two episodes of Stranger Things as popular girl Vicki Charmichael. She can also be seen in one episode of the series Red Band Society and in a few episodes in the later episodes of The Fosters.

Actor Hannah van der Westhuysen plays the light fairy Stella in Fate: The Winx Saga which marks her biggest project yet. Previously she played Eva in a 2004 TV adaptation of Frankenstein. She also starred in the lesser-known series Keen Eddie, The Fugitives, and Grantchester.

But the actor isn’t stopping with this Netflix series. She has two projects in production: a leading role in the upcoming comedy-romance Sleeping Arrangements and the role of Clelia Monti in a docu-drama about the founder of the Lamborghini company.

British-Nigerian actor Precious Mustapha plays the sporty water fairy, Aisha. Prior to this role, she made brief appearances in the series Endeavor and The Stranger.

Earth fairy actor Eliot Salt had already hit a boost of popularity in early-2020 when she played the lovely Joanna in the Hulu series Normal People. Her character was the main protagonist Marianne’s college friend.

Before that, Salt signed on to plays Evelyn, one of the main characters in the ongoing David Schwimmer-led British sitcom Intelligence.

Prior to playing the mind fairy Musa, Elisha Applebaum appeared in the thriller-horror No Reasons. Recently, the actor has expressed her feelings towards her character’s controversy.

In the original series, Musa was racially coded to be an Asian character. However, in the new adaptation, the character is Middle Eastern. Many Asian fans of the original program felt ignored and whitewashed.

To this, Applebaum shared to Digital Spy, “It’s really sad to see that fans were upset with the casting. I wasn’t involved in the casting but I hope that what they’ve seen and how I’ve portrayed Musa was to their liking.”

Fate: The Winx Saga is currently available to stream on Netflix.