Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 trailer released ahead of premiere

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will come to an end after its next season, and Netflix just released a brand-new trailer for this final season.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 will air its final season on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020, on Netflix.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 trailer

The trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 starts out with a happy moment, as everyone is singing Happy Birthday to her.

But, as anyone who watches the show knows, the birthday is not always a happy moment for everyone’s favorite witch.

When Sabrina tried to blow out the candles, the cake disappeared and black candles were all over the table. While everyone thought this was Sabrina playing a trick, she admitted she had no idea what happened.

This is where they start talking about the Eldritch Terrors, which is going to make Sabrina, her friends, and her family’s life hell, literally, in Season 4.

This leads to the arrival of The Void, the end of all things.

So, Sabrina does what she knows she needs to do. She goes to Hell to get her other self (one lives life at Baxter High and one secretly sits on the throne of Hell), knowing that they need to work together to save each other.

Sabrina then quips that, of course, they think this is her fault.

The entire trailer had a Buffy the Vampire Slayer vibe in the best ways.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina final season date

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, December 31. This is one day earlier than major shows normally debut, but what better way to end an otherwise horrific 2020?

Here is the synopsis:

During the eight-episode run for Part 4, the Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one — the Weird, the Returned and the Darkness, to name a few — all leading up to the Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of the Fright Club, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle co-star in the series.

