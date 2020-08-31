Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was initially supposed to be a spin-off series in the world of the Archie series Riverdale.

However, this changed when The CW passed on the series and Netflix swooped in to pick it up.

While The CW didn’t see the show fitting into their world, Netflix saw gold and came out of this as the winner.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended up as one of the most-watched shows on Netflix and was a massive success. With the third season concluded, fans were left hanging to see how the story of the witch and her friends would end up.

The good news is that Sabrina will get her fitting finale.

Here is everything we know so far about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

The good news is that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will return for a fourth season. This was known since Netflix gave the series renewal for the third and fourth season just two months after it picked it up for the first two seasons.

The bad news is that this is the final season for the show.

Netflix announced the news in a press release where they let fans know what they can expect in the fourth and final season of the supernatural haunting series.

“Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Release date latest: When does Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 come out?

Deadline reported that the fourth season fo Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will hit Netflix toward the end of 2020.

The problem is that Netflix has not announced the official return date yet. However, with so many shows having to stop production due to the coronavirus pandemic, having a show like this in its back pocket is a great wildcard for the streaming giant.

When that time comes, the good news is that the showrunners will get to end the series the way that they wanted to.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it,” said showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa. “We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 cast updates

Kiernan Shipka will obviously be back as Sabrina.

Based on the Part 3 finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the following characters should also return:

Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis as Sabrina’s witchy aunts Zelda and Hilda.

Chance Perdomo as her warlock cousin Ambrose.

Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, and Lachlan Watson will surely reprise their roles as Sabrina’s mortal friends Harvey Kinkle, Rosalind Walker, and Theo Putnam.

Others who are expected to return to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina include Gavin Leatherwood as Nick Scratch, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Luke Cook as Lucifer, and Adeline Rudolph as Agatha.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 spoilers

There are some big things set up for the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

On top of the synopsis that Netflix provided (which he included above), Mumbo Marie told Zelda last season that there was an “even darker force on the horizon” and they needed to prepare for it.

Remember, Father Blackwood released a creature from his mystical egg and that could bring about the annihilation that he so desperately desires.

On top of that, Season 4 will deal with the fact that there are two Sabrinas on the show now, one on the throne as the Queen of Hell and the other living her teen life at Baxter High School. There have to be ramifications for that and this time paradox could bring about the end of times.

According to actor Jaz Sinclair, this is “a knot we’re untying for most of [the final season].”

Also, Madam Satan is pregnant with Lucifer’s child, so there is a new rival coming to challenge Sabrina for the throne in Hell. It sounds like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set up for an explosive final season.

Netflix has yet to announce when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 will premiere.