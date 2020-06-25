The Witcher Season 2 release date latest: When is it coming out?

Netflix might have found its answer to Game of Thrones with the fantasy series The Witcher.

While the series is not as epic as the HBO hit, The Witcher does bring high fantasy and action to the streaming giant and was a massive success when it hit the service in 2019.

However, after a great first season, will fans get a second season of The Witcher and the adventures of monster hunter Geralt?

The Witcher Season 1

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) is Geralt of Rivia, a wanderer known as a Witcher. He is, basically, a monster hunter for hire.

Geralt isn’t the only Witcher, but these warriors are rare, and this series only deals with the one Witcher. The reason they are rare is that they were once normal humans who were mutated by science and magic and became very powerful.

The Netflix series itself is based on the books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. These books led to comics, a TV show, RPG, and most popular in the United States, a trilogy of video games.

As for the first season of The Witcher, it takes place across three different timelines.

The first follows Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) on her journey to become a sorceress.

The second follows Geralt on his adventures decades later.

The third follows Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess on the run when the Nilfgaardian Empire invades her Kingdom of Cintra.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Witcher?

Netflix announced in November 2019 that The Witcher would receive a second season.

The streaming giant was so sure this would be a successful series that they made the announcement weeks before The Witcher even premiered its first season.

The second season production would be for eight episodes. The plans, at the time, were to start production in 2020 and premiere the second season in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic stalled those plans, but it seems that they are getting rolling again with the hit Netflix fantasy series.

Release date latest: When is The Witcher Season 2 likely to come out?

The second season of The Witcher was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down movie and television production across the world.

However, there is good news.

The Witcher Twitter handle reported that production on Season 2 would start on August 17, and it did it with a poem.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August.

As a result, there is a good chance The Witcher Season 2 will hit later in 2021 on Netflix.

The Witcher Season 2 cast updates

The main cast from The Witcher will be back for the second season.

Henry Cavill will return as monster hunter Geralt, Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer, and Freya Allen as princess Ciri.

However, for fans wanting a happy ending for Geralt and Yennefer, don’t hold your breath.

On the 3rd & Fairfax podcast, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said that wouldn’t happen — at least not with each other.

“Geralt and Yennefer are really like pinballs off of each other in a way… Even in the books, I don’t know that there’s really a happily ever after for them. It’s such a sweet dream, but it’s so unrealistic.”

Also returning is Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe and the popular Joey Batey back as bard and sidekick Jaskier.

Deadline reported that another Witcher would also appear in Season 2, with Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) showing up as a Golden Age Witcher named Vesemir, the man Geralt has commented on as his mentor.

Other new cast members include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Kristofer Hivju, who appeared on Game of Thrones as Tormund Giantsbane, has also signed on for Season 2 of The Witcher.

The Witcher Season 1 spoilers

As mentioned, the first season of The Witcher on Netflix took part in three different timelines and told a set of stories before The Witcher saga took place (The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny).

According to reports, the next story that will show up in the Netflix series is Blood of Elves, which was the first mainline installment of The Witcher saga.

Season 1 ended with Yennefer’s fate unknown in her timeline. The Nilfgaard was defeated in the third storyline. Finally, it united Gerald with Ciri, allowing their timelines to converge in the season finale itself.

Don’t expect the defeat of the Nilfgaard army to stop Cahir from hunting down Ciri, so this should lead to significant conflict as Gerald has taken her under his protection.

Also, since the Witchers are no longer being created, could Gerald train and implement some of his knowledge to Ciri so she can take up the battle as well?

As for Yennefer, her fate is unknown, but in the books, she is blinded during a battle, so that last spell might have cost her the ability to see — something that could play into the second season.

The Witcher Season 2 is rumored to return later in 2021.