Lucifer Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Most fans thought they had lost Lucifer forever when Fox canceled it in 2018. However, Netflix came to the rescue.

Netflix released a new fourth season, which looked to be it for the series until a last-minute save came in from the streaming giant.

Netflix agreed to bring back the fantasy series for two more seasons to finish off the story. There will be a fifth and sixth season of Lucifer coming to the streaming giant.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is what we know so far about Lucifer Season 5 on Netflix.

This article provides everything that is known about Lucifer Season 5 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Lucifer?

There will be the sixth and final season of Lucifer, but it won’t arrive until Season 5 comes and goes.

As it does with some other shows (such as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Netflix split up the fifth season of Lucifer.

The first eight episodes of Lucifer Season 5 will officially hit on August 21, 2020.

There is even a trailer for Lucifer, Season 5, Part 1:

With that said, Season 5 of Lucifer will include 16 episodes, and if the first eight hit in August, that means the second eight will arrive later down the line.

At the time of the Season 5 announcement, showrunner Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said, “We are thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for.”

That changed, though, when a sixth season was announced to be the real finale of the show.

Release date latest: When is Lucifer Season 5b coming out?

So, when is Season 5b going to come out?

Unlike some shows, where the split seasons are comfortably apart, to create anticipation but not drive the viewers mad, this time, there will be a wait.

According to reports, the second half of Season 5 episode won’t restart production until October 2020. This is because Lucifer was one of several shows that Netflix had to postpone production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means that the second half of Season 5 won’t hit until sometime in 2021, with Season 6 pushed off until 2022 at the earliest.

Lucifer Season 5 cast updates

Tom Ellis is back for Lucifer Season 5 in the title role. However, he almost didn’t make it back for Season 6 as it was his contract negotiations that held up the news of a sixth season.

However, he will be here until the end of the series.

Ellis’ co-star Lauren German is also back for more as Chloe, the homicide detective that has been working with Lucifer throughout the series.

D.B. Woodside is also coming back as the angel, Amenadiel, Lucifer’s older brother, and the eldest of the angels.

There are also several new cast members that Netflix has announced as joining the show. These include Matthew Bohrer (Goliath), Brianne Davis (Jarhead), Erin Cummings (Spartacus), and Chaley Rose (Nashville).

In some huge news, Dennis Haysbert (24) has signed on for Lucifer Season 5 to play God. Catherine Dent (The Shield) has also signed on for a role in the new season.

Lucifer Season 5 spoilers

Lucifer is based on a comic book character created in Neil Gaiman’s Sandman comic books, but then spun-off into his own series with a new creative team.

As with the Biblical text, Lucifer is the Fallen Angel from Heaven that ended up ruling in Hell. However, in the comics, he grew tired of Hell and left his post to take up residence in Los Angeles.

While there, he ran a night club and helped a local police officer named Chloe solve crimes using his unique powers.

In the Season 4 finale of Lucifer, the former Prince of Hell returned home to try to contain his former realm before it spilled over into Los Angeles.

After Lucifer left in Season 4, Chloe began having some serious problems. Lucifer had admitted that his first love was never Eve, and he professed his love for Chloe before leaving.

This looked to be a good moment since she spent most of the season dealing with the fact that she realized he really was the real Lucifer.

Soon, Lucifer returns, and things look to be getting back to normal, with one big problem. This isn’t Lucifer as the trailer above shows — it is his twin brother, Michael.

Michael is here not to replace Lucifer, but to destroy everything he had set up on Earth. That brings back Lucifer, who never plans to return to Hell for good and is in Los Angeles to fight for what he wants.

This makes it seem that Lucifer Season 5 will be about Lucifer battling his brother Michael (and this has to make more than one supernatural television fan think of … Supernatural).

Lucifer Season 6 is coming out soon on Netflix.