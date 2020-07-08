Best shows on Netflix to watch right now (July 2020)

What are some of the best shows to watch on Netflix?

The good news is that there are a ton of great choices to watch on Netflix, and this includes original series as well as shows that they have licensed to stream.

What makes the streaming service so great is that Netflix offers fans a chance to binge-watch an entire series – or at least catch up on a TV show that you might have missed.

What is tough is that unless it is a Netflix original series, there is a chance a show could disappear in any given month. There is also plenty of new series hitting the streaming giant every month.

Here is a look at the best shows to watch on Netflix as of July 2020. We will update this page monthly as shows come and go from the streaming service.

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why was one of the most-watched shows on Netflix when the original drama series hit the streaming giant.

It was also very controversial. The first season dealt with the suicide of a girl named Hannah Baker, and each episode dealt with a cassette she made before taking her own life that placed part of the blame on one of her classmates.

The show continued with a school shooting storyline and then the murder of a high school rapist, which all led to the final season, where everyone had to face their fates.

There were four seasons and 49 total episodes.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things was the biggest Netflix original hit – a fantasy series where a group of kids in the ’80s had to battle an evil organization and monsters that lived within the world.

Stranger Things started with a girl named Eleven, who arrives in a small town. She has mysterious powers and ends up teaming with a group of children who set out to find a friend who disappeared.

There have been three seasons and 25 episodes, and there are two more seasons to go before the story comes to an end on Netflix.

Narcos

Narcos is a Netflix crime-drama series that tells the story of the DEA as they try to bring down some of the most notorious drug lords south of the border.

Narcos told the story of the DEA agents trying to bring down Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura). Also starring in the episodes were Boyd Holbrook and Pedro Pascal as the DEA agents.

Narcos had three seasons and 30 episodes.

There is also a spin-off series with Narcos: Mexico, which opens up the show to the illegal drug trade in Mexico.

The Haunting of Hill House

Based on the haunted house novel by Shirley Jackson (The Haunting), The Haunting of Hill House is one of the best horror series on Netflix.

The series follows the Crain family, first as they moved into Hill House when the kids were young, and then later in the future when the children were grown up and messed up as a result of the death of their mother in the house.

There will be a second season, but it will be based on a different story called The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. That season will be titled The Haunting on Bly Manor.

Big Mouth

Don’t let the animation fool you. Big Mouth is not a kid’s show and is one of the funniest Netflix animated series available today.

Created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg and based on their childhood, Big Mouth showcases kids as they reach puberty.

What makes the show so unique is that Big Mouth uses what they call hormone monsters that try to lead them into young adulthood, usually with the most insane recommendations ever.

There are three seasons of Big Mouth so far, with a total of 31 episodes. There will be a total of six seasons.

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is a Netflix crime drama series that initially aired on BBC.

Cillian Murphy leads an all-star cast that tells the story of a British crime family known as the Shelbys that rises to power after World War I.

Murphy is Tommy Shelby, who returns from war and tries to expand the family’s control in Birmingham of the world of crime. The story has officially ended in 2019 with five seasons and 30 episodes.

Peaky Blinders won several awards over its run, including the Best Director award for Season 1 and Best Drama Series for its fourth season.

Mindhunter

For fans who love Criminal Minds, Netflix has an original drama crime series that focuses on the formation of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit.

The first season mostly focuses on the FBI agents interviewing incarcerated serial killers as they build up their database of traits that turns someone into a serial killer.

The series is dark as the FBI agents delving into the psychology of these killers that causes them to see the darkness in the world around them. The second season deals with an actual case – the murders in Atlanta (1979-81).

Breaking Bad

Initially airing on AMC, Breaking Bad is available in its entirety to stream on Netflix.

Bryan Cranston stars as Walter White, a high school science teacher who learns he has terminal cancer. He uses his intelligence to begin to produce meth to build up money for his family after he is gone.

However, as he delves deeper into the criminal underground, White realizes there might be things worse than cancer in his future. All five seasons are available, with a total of 62 episodes.

On top of Breaking Bad, the prequel Better Call Saul is also on Netflix, although that series is still in production.

Dark

Dark is a German fantasy-thriller series that hit Netflix in 2017. There are three total seasons, and all are available on the streaming service.

The story has a small German town where children begin to disappear. When some of the local kids look into it, they find a portal or a wormhole. This wormhole leads them to alternate timelines in the past and future.

The timeframes are in 2019, which is the present day and the past in 1986, 1953, 1921, and 1888. There is also a point in the future in 2052. The actors in the series play different versions of their characters in alternate timelines.

The Crown

The Crown is a Netflix original drama series that has high ambitions.

The series tells the story of Queen Elizabeth, from her early days to her later years. The series also recast the roles when the character grew older, with Claire Foy as the Queen in the first two seasons and Olivia Colman replacing her in Season 3.

Three seasons and 30 episodes are available on Netflix, and there will be a total of five seasons when it finally comes to a close.

Master of None

Aziz Ansari created one of the best comedy series on Netflix with Master of None.

This was a series that’s title was based on the old saying “jack of all trades, master of none,” and that is what Ansari’s character, Dev Shah, is.

Dev is an actor in New York City who is best known for his role in commercials. The series tells the story of him trying to make it through life, mostly dealing with his relationships and dating life.

There were two seasons and 20 episodes, and Ansari said that there wouldn’t be any more unless he comes up with a new idea.

Glow

GLOW is a biopic series about the real-life women’s wrestling promotion from the ’80s called Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.

Alison Brie stars as Ruth Wilder, a woman who joins the promotion when it was starting to get its footing and gained national television attention.

The series picked up Emmy Awards in both 2018 and 2019.

There are three seasons with 30 episodes and it showed the rise and then the fall and struggles of the promotion. There will be a fourth season of the series coming that will wrap up the story of the promotion.

Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon is an exciting series that takes place in a dystopian future where people can transfer themselves into other bodies, helping those with money live forever.

In the first season, a former mercenary Joel Kinnaman) from a past rebellion was brought back to help solve a murder. A wealthy man wants him to find out who killed his most recent host body.

A second season hit in 2020 with Anthony Mackie replacing Kinnaman in the lead role, although it is the same mercenary character in a different host body.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is a Netflix version of the anthology TV shows like Twilight Zone, but it deals mostly with the fear of technology.

Since it was initially released, there have been five seasons, but only 22 episodes and they are critically acclaimed as some of the smartest sci-fi horror stories on TV.

The first two seasons had three episodes each, and they were initially aired on Channel 4 in the U.K.

Netflix picked it up in Season 3 and had two seasons of six episodes each. There was also a fifth season with three episodes. Outside of that were two specials.

The second, titled Bandersnatch, was an interactive choose-your-own-adventure version of the show and was one of the most-watched for the series.

The Witcher

One of the newest Netflix series that fans binge-watched the second it hit was the fantasy series The Witcher.

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) starred as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with supernatural powers known as a Witcher. The story takes place in three different timelines, with the other two dealing with a sorceress and a princess.

The Witcher is based on the novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which also spawned a bestselling trilogy of video games based on Geralt and his monster-hunting adventures.