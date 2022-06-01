Zendaya cuddles with Tom Holland for birthday tribute

Zendaya took to her social media page today for a very rare post of her snuggling up with boyfriend Tom Holland as she gave the sweetest shout-out to him for his birthday. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Zendaya shared a rare glimpse into her personal life behind-the-scenes when she took to her social media platform to give a sweet birthday shout-out to her boyfriend.

The Euphoria and Dune actress, 25, posted on her Instagram page earlier today, giving fans a very private look into her romantic life as she posed for a black and white snap alongside her beau of nearly a year, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Putting on some public displays of affection in the glowing pic, Zendaya looked as happy as ever while celebrating Tom’s 26th birthday.

Zendaya and Tom Holland snuggled up for a rare social media photo

In the post, Zendaya could be seen giving one of her beaming smiles as she appeared to be standing for a lean-in while cuddled up to Tom’s chest.

Tom gazed straight into the camera while also allowing fans to enjoy his adorably-quirky smile, his wavy hair looking freshly tousled upon his head.

Captioning the shot with “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” Zendaya had all her fans living for the share as the actress and actor are not typically the types to provide any evidence that they are indeed a couple and still going strong.

“THIS IS ACTUALLY THE CUTEST THING” penned one excited follower of the brunette beauty while two others shared “YOU GUYSSSS 😭😭😭🥺❤️” and “OH MY GOD.”

Zendaya and Tom were rumored to have bought a house together

While the pair sparked dating rumors way back when they first were seen on the big screen together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, nothing was confirmed until last year when things seemed to heat up for the couple.

They appeared to unintentionally confirm their status as a romantic duo after being captured by eager paparazzi sharing a kiss in Tom’s car while out and about together.

Pic credit: @zendaya/Instagram

Once the metaphorical cat got out of the bag, Zendaya and Tom began to relax a bit into enjoying their relationship, with Tom even posting seriously adoring photos of his love to his own Instagram page as he admired her on the red carpet for the Dune premiere.

Following being outed by the photographers and posting occasional tributes to each other on their respective social media sites, news reports began circulating last summer that the two had purchased a sprawling mansion in London together and were working on fixing it up before moving in.

However, as eager as the public may have been to hear more news of an impending next step in the young couples’ romance, Tom shut down the gossip during a sit-down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, telling the hosts that he had no idea where the information had come from and that all of it was untrue.