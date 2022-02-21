Tom Holland sets the record straight, says he did not buy a house in London with Zendaya despite media claims

Tom Holland spoke with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about claims that he bought a house for himself and Zendaya. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Tom Holland set the record straight about recent claims that he bought a large mansion in London to reside in with his girlfriend, Zendaya.

The Uncharted and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 25, sat down to chat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their show Live with Kelly and Ryan and addressed media claims that he bought a house in London.

Tom appeared to get a kick out of the tabloid buzz, mentioning that it did put him in an awkward position of having to tell multiple people that the rumors were, in fact, totally made up.

Tom Holland says it’s ‘completely false’ that he bought a mansion with Zendaya

“I’ve had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a house in South London, which is completely false,” Tom said during the interview.

Kelly ribbed him, saying, “Yes, you did, don’t you remember?” and Tom jokingly quipped back, “Wow, what a surprise! I wonder when I’ll get the keys?”

Ryan and Kelly laughed, and Ryan prodded the actor to reveal more about where he thought the reports came from, asking Tom if there was “any inkling of truth” to the reports.

“Did you walk by a house? Did you go to someone’s house? Were you invited over?” Ryan wisecracked to Tom, who replied with a big shrug, saying that he genuinely had no idea where the idea first came up and why the media was so adamant that he had bought the property.

An exclusive report claimed to have direct quotes from an insider regarding the new mansion Tom Holland now says he did not buy

What makes the story perhaps even stranger is an exclusive report published by The Mirror. The magazine quoted a source close to Tom, claiming that the actor did indeed purchase a mansion in London while detailing what he and Zendaya wanted to have added to the property.

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them,” the insider revealed to The Mirror reporter Halina Watts in late January.

Despite Tom’s denial that he and Zendaya are moving in together, at least not in a mansion in London, he and the Euphoria actress still appear to be going strong seven months into their relationship.

The adorable pair were most recently spotted wearing jerseys with each other’s names on the back during an appearance at a New York Ranger’s hockey game.