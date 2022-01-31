Are Tom Holland and Zendaya moving in together? Rumors swirl after Spider-Man actor buys lavish London mansion

Tom Holland just bought a lavish mansion and fans think he might have gotten it to live in with Zendaya. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Rumors are swirling around Hollywood’s hottest young couple as fans continue their frenzy over adorable stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

An insider reveals that Tom and Zendaya want to live together

The extravagant six-bedroom mansion, set in Tom’s hometown of London, is reportedly under some major renovations at the moment and the tabloids are rife with gossip about an upcoming life change for Tom and his girlfriend Zendaya.

According to The Mirror, an insider has revealed that the massive purchase is indeed meant to be for Tom to share with the Euphoria actress.

“They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together,” the source divulged to the magazine.

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them. There is definitely a buzz in Richmond now Tom and Zendaya have set up home. It’s great to have them there.”

The source added that the couple is making the decision as a unit and want to make sure that everything they want and need is attended to during the renovation period.

“Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8 feet steel security gate on the drive,” said the source. “He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room.”

Tom and Zendaya would like to hold onto the idea that they can move in together at the end of the summer, the insider also mentioned.

Tom Holland’s net worth is estimated to be around $18 million while Zendaya’s net worth is estimated at $15 million

Although relatively young, with both actors aged 25, Tom and Zendaya already have quite the cash allotment behind their famous names, making the purchase of a mansion along with handling expensive renovations easier.

Having shot to fame with his role as Spider-Man in the first of three films that began coming out almost five years ago, after making his incredible debut in 2010’s The Impossible, Tom has had no trouble securing a place in the ranks of Hollywood A-listers.

The actor continues to ride the wave of fame, starring in films such as Avengers, Uncharted, and Cherry in the past few years.

Tom’s counterpart Zendaya also began her successful climb to the top when she was young, doing some child modeling and backup dancing before snagging a starring role in the Disney sitcom Shake It Up in 2010.

Since then, the multi-talented entertainer has been seen in mega-blockbuster films such as Dune, The Greatest Showman, and the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man flicks.