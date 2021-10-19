Tom Holland gives adorable shoutout to girlfriend Zendaya, sharing a stunning pic of the actress at the Dune premiere

Zendaya hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of her newest movie, Dune. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Tom Holland can’t seem to get enough of his new love and wants the world to know it.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 25, posted a stunningly glamorous photo of his girlfriend, actress Zendaya, while she was strutting her stuff at the London premiere of Dune.

Tom Holland shared stunning pic of girlfriend Zendaya to his Instagram page to support her Dune premiere

The Greatest Showman beauty, also 25, gave off some major futuristic vibes in a gorgeous, white asymmetrical Rick Owens gown that appeared to catch every light source possible to give off a complete shimmery effect.

With her hair twisted back on the sides and swept back into some buns, Zendaya totally embodied the reminiscent sci-fi ensemble to pair perfectly with her sci-fi film premiere.

The actress kept her makeup low-key, with subtle tones of browns and golds swept in beautiful hints across her face.

Rocking taupe lips and faintly glimmering brows and lids that were strikingly contrasted by her outlined eyes, Zendaya was an absolute vision, and Tom Holland fans flooded the actor’s Instagram page to comment on the post.

“Relationship goals literally,” wrote one fan as another quipped, “Ladies get yourself a man like Tom Holland.”

Pic credit: Instagram@tomholland2013

Other fans appeared to be completely lost as to why Tom would be sharing a photo of Zendaya in the first place, with many of them asking what it meant.

Pic credit: Instagram@tomholland2013

Those in the know were quick to reply to let those unaware that the two celebrities were indeed a certified couple.

When did Zendaya and Tom Holland officially start dating?

The talented duo set off dating rumors as far back as four years ago during filming and the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Still, the dating rumors were put to rest after Tom went public with another actress, Nadia Parkes, in 2020.

It’s not entirely clear when Tom and Nadia called it quits. Still, the rumor mill rapidly got to work again, feverishly churning out whispers of a possible romance between Tom and Zendaya earlier this year.

A steamy make-out session in Tom’s car and a few perfectly-timed paparazzi shots were all it took to confirm that Spider-Man and MJ were indeed romantically involved, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

While the pair have yet to comment on their status as a couple officially, Tom’s recent post celebrating Zendaya will likely take any remaining wondering out of fans’ minds.

Dune is set to release in select theatres on October 22.