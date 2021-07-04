Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing photos confirm dating rumors

Tom Holland and co-star Zendaya photographed together on the red carpet before the dating rumors were confirmed. Pic credit: Clevver News/YouTube.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have confirmed their romance after years of dating rumors linking the two Hollywood stars.

The Spider-Man co-stars were spotted having a steamy kissing session in his car in Los Angeles.

In the photos, which you can view below, Holland is seen laughing hysterically with Zendaya as he drives around L.A.

When the couple stopped at a red light, cameras spotted them sharing some PDA as the 25-year-old British actor leaned in for a kiss.

According to PageSix, Holland was driving a $125,000 Audi sports car.

Dating rumors have followed the couple ever since they starred in Marvel hit movie Spider-Man: Homecoming together in 2016.

The English actor had his breakout role when he was cast as Peter Parker, and Zendaya plays his on-screen girlfriend, Michelle Jones.

Holland and Zendaya are notoriously private about their dating lives and rarely confirm romances to the media.

Tom previously linked to actress Nadia Parkes

Last year, Tom was rumored to be dating The Spanish Princess actress Nadia Parkes. Tabloids reported that the Spider-Man actor was quarantining with the actress in his home in London.

Zendaya, on the other hand, was linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, but they were never confirmed to be dating.

Elordi was spotted dating Kaia Gerber in November 2020; therefore, any potential romance he had with Zendaya had fizzled out by then.

Holland is believed to have broken up with Nadia by February 2021 after he gave some cryptic comments in an interview with Esquire about dealing with a break-up as a public figure.

“If you were to break up with that person, people will have their own opinions as to why you broke up or whose fault it was. And me being a famous person and having people that love me around the world, if I were to break up with a poor girl, they might think it was her fault. And I wouldn’t want that pressure to be on someone because of me.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland recently filmed a new Spider-Man movie

The young couple spent a lot of time together on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Filming began in October 2020 and took place in Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. The superhero marvel movie is scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.

Tom and Zendaya will also go on a promotional tour later this year to support the movie. It is unclear how long the couple has been dating. Neither of the pair has commented publicly about their relationship.