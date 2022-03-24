5 things to know about Tom Holland

Here are five important things to know about Tom Holland. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

Tom Holland is now easily recognizable as the latest actor to play Spider-Man. He also stars in the new movie, Uncharted.

There are some things you may not know about the actor, though. Read on to find out five interesting things to know about Tom Holland.

Tom Holland took ballet classes

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Tom revealed that his mom enrolled him in dance classes when he was younger.

While at a show, he was discovered by a scout, but they told Tom he was too young to play Billy Elliott in a theater production. So, he trained for two years and got the part. As part of his training, Tom learned ballet.

“I would do it in the school gym at lunchtimes by myself, in tights, with a teacher,” Tom told GQ Style. “So you have kids looking through the windows. To a bunch of 10-year-olds who all play rugby, Tom Holland doing ballet in the gym isn’t that cool.”

Tom Holland went to carpentry school as a backup plan

Tom previously admitted that he “hit a bit of a rut” after starring in the film In the Heart of the Sea.

“I was like, I’ve just done a Ron Howard film. I don’t need to audition for stuff anymore,” he said. “And it was quite the contrary. And I basically got into this rut where I wasn’t, like, taking auditions seriously, and I just thought, ‘I’ll get this job, I’ll get this job.’ And I didn’t. It was a bit of a punch in the teeth.”

During an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2019, he further described the rut he was in. He said, “My mom decided to send me to carpentry school, so she packed my bags up and shipped me up to Cardiff in Wales, and I rented a room off this lady and shared a room with her son for like eight weeks.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tom didn’t actually finish the course because he got called back to continue auditioning for his role as Spider-Man.

Tom Holland has a Spider-Man tattoo

Tom has a Spider-Man tattoo on the bottom of his foot.

Tom Holland Shows Off His Spider-Man Tattoo EXCLUSIVE (Full Interview)

Watch this video on YouTube

Tom said that getting the tattoo “hurt so much,” but was still “an amazing experience.”

Tom Holland’s favorite movie is Primal Fear

During an interview with Yahoo Movies, Tom revealed that his favorite movie is Primal Fear.

The movie starred Richard Gere and Edward Norton. It is about a teenager charged with the murder of an archbishop.

In a 2018 interview with BuzzFeed, Tom listed My Cousin Vinny (which starred his Spider-Man costar, Marisa Tomei) as another favorite movie.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating on and off for years

Tom and Zendaya have dated on and off since meeting.

The two met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Rumors of their romance quickly followed, but there was no confirmation until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing in Tom’s car.

Between filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and confirmation of their relationship, Zendaya dated actor Jacob Elordi, while Tom was rumored to date family friend Olivia Bolton.