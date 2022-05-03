Jacob Elordi has Euphoria fans bored with his Met Gala 2022 look

Jacob Elordi appeared to have missed the mark among his fan base when he showed up at the Gilded Glamour Met Gala event last night in a navy blue suit with beaded embellishments. ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/Admedia

Last night’s Gilded Glamour Met Gala event was filled with the kinds of fashion statements the public has come to expect from the illustrious red carpet extravaganza, but not every look had the population swooning.

While stars like Billie Eilish, who nailed this year’s theme in a busty, pastel-hued, corset-topped gown, and Megan Thee Stallion, who rocked a golden-winged, metallic ensemble, totally understood the assignment with their outfit choices, other celebs fell a little short.

With celebrities like Gwen Stefani picking out a neon-yellow crop top paired with matching gloves and a full skirt that had no hint of the gilded age in it, to Sebastian Stan deciding to forgo the theme all together in a confusing hot pink suit with matching sneakers, another famous star has hit the tabloids for the wrong reasons.

Jacob Elordi has fans snoozing over his navy blue Met Gala suit

Jacob Elordi of Euphoria and The Kissing Booth fame joined the ranks of other famed faces for the worst dressed at last night’s festivities, at least according to a slew of fans who found the actor’s outfit to be a bit drab.

In an Instagram post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the Met Gala is held, Jacob got some scathing reviews from the general public for what they deemed to be a dreary and drab look.

“He might as well have shown up in PJs. This puts me to sleep,” wrote one under-enthused person.

A multitude of others echoed the sentiment, saying things like, “I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you 😭😭😭😭,” “They literally said white tie and you couldnt do that ??,” and “STOP LETTING MEN WEAR SUITS IT’S BEEN DONE AND IT’S BOOOOORIIIIINGGGG.”

Pic credit: @metmuseum/Instagram

Another person seemed to see the outfit choice as a nod to being part of the waitstaff, adding, “He is serving… the food.”

Pic credit: @metmuseum/Instagram

Euphoria is set to film season 3 sometime in the near future

While his Met Gala appearance left much to be desired on fans’ parts, the actor has not failed to impress with his incredible skills in the hit smash show Euphoria, starring alongside Zendaya and break-out star Sydney Sweeney.

With season 2 continuing to prove that Euphoria remains the hottest show to air in a long time, fans can rejoice knowing that HBO renewed the series for a third season, which has yet to get official dates.