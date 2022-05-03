Sydney Sweeney sizzles in strapless white minidress on Met Gala red carpet 

Sydney Sweeney debuts at Met Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Sydney Sweeney made her Met Gala debut in style. The actress attended the 2022 Met Gala in an elegant white gown made for her body.

The Euphoria actress wore a white strapless gown by Tory Burch to the event. The functional yet fashionable dress featured a removable train which Sydney took full advantage of on the red carpet. She posed with the long train cascading down the Met stairs. Then, she removed the train for a more casual and free-flowing look.

Sydney represented Euphoria as her fashion icon castmate Zendaya could not attend due to schedule conflicts.

Sydney Sweeney wears a strapless white dress on the Met Gala red carpet

Sydney wore a long strapless white gown by designer Tory Burch. The intricately designed gown features a removable train, and she removed the long train to reveal a cocktail dress with a shorter hem.

Sydney wore simple jewelry, allowing her cleavage and dress bodice to shine. Makeup artists added glitter to Sydney’s bare chest so that she sparkled with the flash photography.

The Euphoria star’s blonde locks were in a middle part, and her bangs framed her face. The dress designer, Tory Burch, walked with Sydney at the event.

She wrote in the caption, “what a dream night! honestly the most fun on a carpet I’ve ever had. thank you @toryburch for my first met and this incredible dress! still can’t believe this entire night was real :) (also sorry for the double post, insta did me dirty and moved all the crops on my pics).”

Sydney previously teased that she had planned to wear Tory to the gala but said she couldn’t reveal details.

Sydney Sweeney talks about the Met Gala

Sydney drummed up some excitement for her impending look when she spoke with Vogue last month.

Sydney told Vogue about her upcoming Met Gala appearance, “I can’t talk about that, but I’m excited!”

She said she previously saw the Met on TV and was excited to participate in the magical night. She explained, “It’s a rite of passage. I’ve always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I’d be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it’s amazing.”

Sydney provided words of encouragement to viewers, “You can’t be afraid to fail because if you are, you’re not going to be able to push yourself. Not everything will be perfect, but I know that if I’m challenging myself, I’m on the right path.”

Sydney’s first foray into the Met was successful. Hopefully, she will attend next year.