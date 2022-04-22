Zendaya is skipping Met Gala again — Here’s why

Zendaya will not be attending this year’s Met Gala on May 2nd in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

It’s deja vu – Zendaya confirmed that she will not be in attendance at this year’s Met Gala for the second year in a row.

The actress, 25, broke the news to Extra’s Rachel Lindsay on the carpet for the Euphoria FYC Emmy event.

After explaining what she hopes for her character Rue in Season 3 of Euphoria, Lindsay asked Zendaya if she will be attending the Met Gala in New York City on May 2nd. She followed up by asking “the fashion ‘it’ girl” if she would tease fans with what she would be wearing to the event.

Zendaya said she will not attend Met Gala due to her schedule

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star replied with the confirmation that she will not be able to attend the annual gala due to a work conflict. “I know I’m gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girls gotta work and make some movies,” she said.

Although this is the second year in a row, Zendaya will not be gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at “Fashion’s Biggest Night,” she wished everyone else a great event.

“I wish everyone the best, I will be playing tennis, but yeah, I’ll be back eventually. I’ll keep delivering in other ways,” said Zendaya.

Through the years, Zendaya has become a “style icon” of her own – including her memorable looks at Met Galas prior. Her most recent Met Gala appearance in 2019 had fans shocked when she showed up to the event in a custom Tommy Hilfiger Cinderella ballgown for the “Camp: Notes of Fashion” theme.

Fans are upset to hear that Zendaya will not attend Met Gala

When it comes to the prestigious night of fashion, fans of the actress were upset to learn that Zendaya would officially not be attending this year’s event. Many took to Twitter to share her previous gala outfits and express their feelings over her absence.

One user shared four of the actress’s previous looks with the caption, “Zendaya at the met gala…gone but never forgotten.”

zendaya at the met gala…gone but never forgotten 😔🫶🏿 pic.twitter.com/cN8rRMv55T — thuggy in my snuggy 💯 (@kimkimdaya) April 21, 2022

Another shared her look from the 2018 Met Gala with the added text, “Just need to quickly remind everyone of Zendaya’s stunning Met Gala – Joan of Arc look.”

Just need to quickly remind everyone of Zendaya's stunning Met Gala-Joan of Arc look pic.twitter.com/dM2gjTJy2y — 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine (@lyraadriana) April 15, 2022

Others took to the platform with funny memes to express their sadness over the news. “ANOTHER YEAR WITHOUT ZENDAYA AT THE MET GALA???”

ANOTHER YEAR WITHOUT ZENDAYA AT THE MET GALA??? pic.twitter.com/PQMrHE7h2p — 💣 (@luxuriouslissa) April 22, 2022

One user posted a meme of Zendaya herself with the text – “when you hear that zendaya won’t be attending the met gala again this year.”

when you hear that zendaya won’t be attending the met gala again this year. pic.twitter.com/maCbuEGvtq — diya (@lewisxdaya) April 21, 2022

One animated meme showed a mom unable to attend to her baby – on fire – because she was too busy dealing with the news. “Not right now baby, mommy just heart zendaya isn’t attending the met gala.”

not right now baby, mommy just heard zendaya isn’t attending the met gala. pic.twitter.com/W3KyIdPyLp — i ride for my zendaya to the death of me (@madisonbudlight) April 21, 2022

“Zendaya missing the 2022 met gala we lost y’all,” another user tweeted with a solemn photo of the actress.

zendaya missing the 2022 met gala we lost y'all pic.twitter.com/5STRSWVtsE — – ̗̀megan ̖́- (@megancinema) April 22, 2022

Although Zendaya couldn’t make the Met Gala work with her schedule this year, fans can still look back on her previous looks and hope that next year may be a different story.