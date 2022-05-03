Billie Eilish goes eco-friendly in busty look that stayed true to Met Gala 2022 theme

Billie Eilish understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala, sporting a stunning pastel corset gown that had all her fans rooting for her. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Billie Eilish may have had one of the most unexpected looks of the evening at last night’s Met Gala, and the singer brought her A-game in a major way.

The young 20-year-old singer of hits such as Bad Guy, Therefore I am, and Happier Than Ever hit the red carpet in a stunning, pastel-colored, corset-topped gown that totally hit the theme of Gilded Glamour on the head.

While some looks had people scratching their heads, such as Sebastian Stan‘s all-hot-pink ensemble that had no hints of the gilded age in it and Gwen Stefani‘s neon-yellow crop top with matching gloves and a full-skirted bottom, Billie Eilish elevated the year’s hottest fashion event to new heights.

Billie Eilish nailed her Gilded Glamour Met Gala look in a pastel, corset-topped gown

Billie showed up on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in her Gucci-made ensemble that showed off gorgeous hues of mint green and gold, her long sleeves made of a lacy moss-green, and her full skirt a lovely shade of champagne. A lavender-colored flower popped out from the bodice to add some extra pizzazz.

The singer kept her midnight locks swept up in an elegant updo, her bangs creating a frame around the sides of her flawlessly made-up face.

Adding an era-appropriate glitzy choker and some chunky rings to complete the look, Billie was truly a vision on the red carpet and rightfully earned her a spot on the year’s best-dressed list.

Billie’s dress was eco-friendly

In an attempt to stay true to her eco-conscious roots, Billie’s gown boasted a completely re-purposed foundation and overlay, having been made of pre-existing materials as reported by Yahoo!Life.

This is not the first time the eclectic songstress has made an effort to be cautious about where her outfits are coming from, a virtue she displayed just last year for the Met Gala theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

billie eilish in gucci… finally someone who understands the assignment #MetGala pic.twitter.com/czD5Qyi4M8 — 𓂀 (@girIsonfiIm) May 3, 2022

In an interview with The New York Times, Billie revealed that she had one really big condition before donning her stunning pale pink tulle gown for the event, saying that she insisted that the Oscar de la Renta label stop producing and selling fur, something that CEO Alex Bolen eventually relented to despite initially being skeptical.

“I’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter,” Billie told the magazine during her sit-down chat, adding later that she found it “shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point in 2021.”