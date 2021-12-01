William and Kate will not be visiting Harry and Meghan when they visit the US

William and Kate are unlikely to visit Harry and Meghan when they’re in the US next year. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to visit the United States next year as part of an awards ceremony for those who show environmental initiative. So, we can expect a family reunion as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, right?

Well, apparently not. Despite this being the first time that William and Kate have visited the good old USA since Harry and Meghan Markle moved across the Atlantic, they’re unlikely to be catching up on the family gossip at the latter’s Californian mansion Montecito.

William and Kate will be in America for an award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative set up by William. But according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, it would be a lose-lose situation for all involved if they even attempted a get-together with Meghan and Harry.

Sacerdoti pointed out to US Weekly that if the Cambridges were invited out to Montecito and they declined, they would come across as “petty and nasty.” Whereas “if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side.”

Something could go ‘terribly wrong’ if William and Harry meet up

There’s also the danger that if the foursome did hang out and it descended into a shouting match, that could be a disaster for both family and public relations. Sacerdoti summed up the problem: “if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work.”

Earlier last month, Heatworld reported that Meghan and Harry are hoping that William and Kate, and all the kids, do come to stay with them next year. A source told the website that Meghan was expecting some kind of a commitment by William: “even if it’s a tentative date or time frame to put in the diary.”

So far, nobody from the Royal family has visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Montecito pad since their move in March 2020; however, that is thought to be mainly down to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Harry made it back to England for the funeral of Prince Philip, where he was spotted chatting briefly to his brother. Meghan was pregnant at the time with Lilibet, meaning travel was considered a bit too tricky.

Relationship between Harry and William remains tense

There were rumors in June that William and Kate were planning a private visit to California to try to mend some bridges, but as yet, no solid plans have been confirmed. And the relations between the brothers seem as bad as ever.

There have been reports that William had expressed doubts about Meghan to his brother when they first started dating, which greatly annoyed Harry. And there have even been rumors of William behaving like a bully and Kate showing “coolness” towards Meghan.

Meanwhile, William is seen as becoming increasingly exasperated with the Sussexes’ behavior and is very concerned that they will continue to badmouth the family in future television interviews.