Police have been called to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito home nine times since they moved in last summer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly called police to their Montecito home nine times in as many months. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly called law enforcement to their home in Montecito, California, nine times since they moved into the house last summer, police records reportedly revealed.

Meghan and Harry moved into their home in the upscale Montecito neighborhood in California in July 2020. The couple left the U.K. with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor after they announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

However, since they moved to their multi-million dollar property in Montecito, Meghan and Harry have had to call law enforcement multiple times due to security breaches and other incidents that raised security fears.

Police records reveal nine security-related incidents in nine months

Records from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOA) show that law enforcement officers have responded to various security-related issues at the Sussexes’ mansion since they moved into the house nine months ago.

The security-related issues included breaches and alarm activation.

According to Express, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office records show four separate security alerts at the property in July 2020, after they moved into the house.

Another occurred in August, and yet another in November.

Markle and Harry’s home was breached twice in December

Monsters & Critics reported that the Sussexes’ Montecito property was breached twice by an intruder during the last holiday season.

The intruder, identified as a 37-year-old man who traveled from Ohio, was caught trespassing at 4:13 pm on Christmas Eve (December 24) and later at 2:54 p.m. on Boxing Day (December 26).

Officers let him go with a warning the first time but he was promptly arrested when he returned a few days later, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement sources said at the time that it was not clear why the intruder traveled more than 2,000 miles from Ohio to breach the Sussexes’ property.

Harry expressed concern about his family’s security during their Oprah interview

The report that there have been multiple security issues at the Sussexes’ home in Montecito comes after Harry and Meghan expressed concern about their safety during their interview with Oprah on CBS.

During the interview, Meghan claimed that Royal Family aides told her that Archie will not get security protection and will not receive the title of Prince. Harry alleged that the Royals withdrew security protection from his family. He also claimed that his father, Prince Charles, cut him off financially.

He said he had no security protection when he came to the U.S. and that it was the Hollywood mogul, Tyler Perry, who provided security for his family when they lived in his Beverly Hillis mansion.

According to Harry, his family has been living on the modest fortune that his late mom, Princess Diana, left him. He said he and Meghan decided to sign deals with Netflix and Spotify to pay for their security.