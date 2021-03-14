Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito home ‘invaded by intruder’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito property was reportedly breached twice by an intruder during the holiday season. Pic credit:

©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar property was reportedly breached twice by an intruder during the last holiday season.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said that a 37-year-old man, identified as Nickolas Brooks, was caught twice trespassing at the Sussexes’ Montecito home in Santa Barbara, California on Christmas Eve, December 24, and then again on Boxing Day, December 26.

Officers from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reportedly let Brooks off with a warning the first time, but he was arrested when he turned up a second time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brooks drove from Ohio to California

Nickolas Brooks reportedly drove more than 2,000 kilometers across the country from Ohio to trespass on Meghan and Harry’s property.

According to sources, it was not clear why he would have traveled so far to breach the royals’ property. It was also not clear whether the Sussexes were at home at the time he reportedly invaded their property.

But police have charged Brooks with a count of misdemeanor trespassing, according to TMZ.

Prince Harry had expressed concern about his family’s safety during the Oprah interview

The latest incident comes after Prince Harry expressed concern about his family’s safety during his and Meghan’s interview with Oprah last Sunday.

Meghan told Oprah that members of the Royal Family said that her son, Archie, will not get security protection and that he will not receive a royal title.

Prince Harry later claimed that the Royal Family withdrew security protection from his family. He expressed concern about their safety and claimed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls and he was cut off financially.

He also claimed that Buckingham Palace removed his family’s official security after he and Markle announced their decision to step down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Harry revealed it was Tyler Perry who provided for their security when they moved to Los Angeles and lived in his Beverly Hills mansion.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

He also claimed that since he was cut off financially, his family has been living on the money that his mother, Princess Diana, left him — reportedly an amount estimated at $10 million.

Markle and Harry’s Netflix and Spotify deals are reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars

According to Prince Harry, he and Markle decided to sign a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and Spotify so that he could pay for his family’s security.

In September 2020, Markle and Harry signed a deal with Netflix to produce children’s shows, documentaries, scripted and non-scripted TV series, and movies.

The deal is believed to be worth about $100 million.

In December, they signed a separate deal with Spotify, reportedly worth around $25 million.