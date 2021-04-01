Prince Harry denies claims that he inherited from Queen Mother’s multi-million dollar fortune

Prince Harry has denied claims that he inherited a fortune from the Queen Mother. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry has denied media claims that he inherited from the fortune of the Queen Mother.

A representative of the Duke of Sussex came forward to set the record straight, saying that Harry was not a beneficiary of his great-grandmother’s £70million (US$96.5 million) fortune.

The latest news comes after Monster and Critics reported that Harry claimed during the recent sit-down interview with Oprah that his father, Prince Charles, cut him off financially and withdrew his family’s security after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced they were stepping down from their positions as senior working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry claimed that since he and his family left the U.K., they’ve been living on the money he inherited from his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana left the Duke of Sussex an estimated $10 million, according to Forbes.

Media reports claimed that Harry and William received ‘two-thirds of the Queen Mother’s money’

Multiple media outlets have claimed in the past that the Queen Mother left part of her fortune for her great-grandchildren, Prince William and Harry.

The BBC reported back in 2002 that the Queen Mother was believed to have put about “two-thirds of her money,” around £14 million (US$19.3 million), into a trust fund for Prince William and Harry. According to the report, the bulk of the money was left for Harry “since William will benefit financially by becoming king.”

Express also reported that the original sum of £14million (US$ 19.3 million) had increased to more than £20million (US$27.5 million) due to investments by royal advisors.

The Queen Mother, Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, died in March 2002, aged 101. When her husband, King George VI, died she became known as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother to avoid confusion with her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Markle signed deals with Netflix and Spotify

During the now infamous interview with Oprah, Prince Harry confirmed reports that he and Markle signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. He said they signed the deals to pay for their family’s security after Prince Charles allegedly cut him off financially.

The couple reportedly signed the deal with Netflix in September 2020. The deal, which covers movies, documentaries, children’s shows, scripted and non-scripted TV shows, was said to be worth about $10 million.

In December, they signed a deal with Spotify said to be worth around $25 million.

In other news, Monsters and Critics reported that the Archbishop of Canterbury denied Markle’s claim during their recent controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey that she and Harry were legally married three days before their televised wedding at Windsor Castle.