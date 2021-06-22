Prince William and Kate planning private trip to U.S. to meet Lilibet and end feud with Harry, sources claim

Prince William and Kate are reportedly planning a trip to the U.S. to meet Lilibet. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning a trip to California to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana, a source has claimed.

According to the source that spoke with Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan to take their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to meet their cousin Lilibet for the first time.

The children will also get the chance to reunite with their cousin Archie for the first time since he left the U.K. with his parents back in early 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The trip is a private affair to end Harry and William’s feud

The Cambridges’ planned trip to the U.S. is a private trip and the date is being kept secret to avoid publicity and fanfare.

The decision to visit the Sussexes in the U.S. was prompted by a “shared desire to move on” from William and Harry’s ongoing feud, a source reportedly told Us Weekly.

“William and Kate want to meet Lili, and they agree it’s only fair that they visit Harry and Meghan on their home turf,” the source said, according to Express. “Plus, they have been wanting to see more of America as a family anyway, so this is a real win-win that works for everyone.”

During their stay in California, William and Harry will hold private talks to resolve their differences, another insider reportedly revealed.

“There won’t be a lot of fanfare and you won’t see pictures of them building sandcastles on the beach in Santa Barbara,” the insider said.

“At the end of the day, William and Harry both realize blood is thicker than water,” the first source added. “It’s not doing anyone any good to be locked in this bitter feud. They are all committed to finally making peace.”

Meghan and Harry were yet to introduce Lilibet to the Cambridges a week after birth

News that the Cambridges plan to visit the Sussexes in California comes after Monsters & Critics reported that Meghan and Harry were yet to introduce Lilibet to Kate and William a week after she was born.

While taking questions from reporters during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Kate revealed she hadn’t FaceTimed with Lilibet but said she was looking forward.

“I wish [Lilibet] the very best. I can’t wait to meet her,” the Duchess said. “We haven’t met her yet, I hope that will be soon.”

Kate and William joined the Queen and other members of the Royal Family to congratulate the Sussexes after she was born on June 4.

The Queen met Lilibet via video call shortly after she was born

While the Cambridges did not get the opportunity to meet Lilibet the week after she was born, Meghan and Harry introduced her to the Queen via video call immediately after they returned from the hospital, M&C reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly excited to introduce their newborn to the Queen.

“They were very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived,” sources said.

Lilibet was born weighing 7 lbs 11 oz at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, California, on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, Harry and William are expected to reunite on July 1 for the unveiling of a statue in honor of their late mother Diana on the grounds of Kensington Palace.