Harry and William rift deepens ahead of unveiling of Diana statue, brothers ‘further apart then ever,’ source claims

There is still no reconciliation between Prince William and Harry , a royal source has claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

There is no end in sight to the ongoing feud between Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, and the brothers are “further apart than ever,” a source close to the Royal Family has claimed.

The royal brothers aren’t showing any signs of moving toward reconciliation even as the date for the highly-anticipated unveiling of a statue in honor of Princess Diana approaches, the source said, according to Express.

Despite the deepening rift between the brothers, they plan to temporarily put their differences aside on July 1 to participate in the statue unveiling ceremony in honor of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a tragic car crash in August 1997 at the age of 36.

William and Harry put aside their difference to honor Diana

The latest news comes after Monsters & Critics reported that William and Harry have been working together since 2017 on the project to unveil a statue in honor of their late mother.

The brothers started working on the project before they fell out over Megxit. But in August 2020, amid Megxit tensions, they issued a joint statement announcing that the statue in honor of Diana will be unveiled on the grounds of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.

Tensions between the brothers further deepened after Harry and Meghan made damming allegations of racism and neglect against members of the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah in March 2021.

But despite the increasing tensions, they jointly approved a design for the statue created by the artist Ian Rank-Broadley.

Willian and Harry “won’t present a united front” at unveiling ceremony

Although William and Harry worked together to complete the design and creation of a statue in honor of their late mother, the brothers “won’t present a united front” at the unveiling ceremony, it’s been claimed.

A source revealed that the feud between the brothers was still a “long way off” from being resolved and that instead of a joint statement both brothers planned to give separate speeches at the unveiling in July.

The decision to give separate speeches was reportedly due to their strained relations.

Willian “threw Harry out” of Kensington Royal household

News about the continuing rift between the brothers comes after royal biographer Robert Lacey claimed it was William who initiated the Kensington Royal household split because he wanted to be separated from Meghan.

According to Lacey, William began making moves to split the joint royal household after a furious row erupted between him and Harry. The row was sparked by allegations that Meghan bullied members of the royal staff.

“William wished to be separated from Meghan on a day-to-day basis — and that meant being separated from his brother as well,” Lacey claimed in an article published by The Times.

Lacey added that a source close to the brothers revealed that “William threw Harry out.”