Prince William ‘threw Harry out’ of the Kensington Royal household because he wanted ‘to be separated from Meghan’

Prince William reportedly separated his household from Harry’s after they clashed over allegations that Meghan bullied royal staff. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince William initiated the split between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, it has been claimed.

Writing in The Times, Royal biographer Robert Lacey claimed that contrary to assumptions that it was Harry who initiated the split in the lead up to the Royal Family’s Megxit rift, it was, in fact, William who wanted to be separated from Meghan.

According to Lacey, who is the author of Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Prince William wanted to be separated from Meghan following a row with his brother in October 2018 over allegations that Meghan bullied royal staff.

Sign up for our newsletter!

William and Harry clashed over allegations that Meghan bullied royal staff

Monsters & Critics reported that in an email to Buckingham Palace HR in October 2018, Jason Knauf, a former press secretary to the Sussexes, accused Meghan of bullying members of her royal staff at Kensington Palace and forcing out two personal assistants.

The allegation reportedly led to a row between the Sussexes and the Cambridges after Kate reportedly warned Meghan about the way she was allegedly treating Palace staff.

Following the confrontation between Harry and William over the allegation, William began making moves to have Meghan separated from their shared Kensington Royal household.

According to Lacey, the Duke of Cambridge “wanted Meghan removed … from the hitherto harmonious joint [Kensington Palace] household that he and his brother had operated together for the best part of a decade.”

William ‘threw Harry out’

Lacey wrote that when the Sussexes left the Kensington Palace household following the clash over bullying allegations, Royal watchers assumed it was Harry who initiated the split from the Cambridges.

“… it was generally assumed that the volatile Harry must have set the pace in the splitting up of the joint Kensington Palace household,” Lacey wrote. “He [Harry] was the brother who visibly departed, stalking off to set up a new home in Windsor, with offices for himself and Meghan in Buckingham Palace.”

But it turned out that it was William who demanded the separation following the row over bullying allegations.

“William wished to be separated from Meghan on a day-to-day basis — and that meant being separated from his brother as well,” Lacey wrote.

The royal biographer added that a friend revealed that “William threw Harry out.”

The split between the Sussexes and the Cambridges was officially announced in March 2019.

William may never forgive Meghan for the damage she caused the Royal Family, it was claimed

The latest report comes after Royal writer Dan Wootton claimed that William may never forgive Meghan for the damage she caused to the Royal Family.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Wootton alleged that a major issue in the Megxit rift was the “bitterness and rancor” between William and Meghan.

According to Wootton, William was furious when Meghan accused the Royal Family of racism during her interview with Oprah. He was also upset that Meghan alleged that Kate made her cry during her wedding rehearsal.

William was reportedly always wary of Meghan’s motives and had warned Harry not to rush his relationship with her.

In a related development, Meghan is not attending the Diana statue unveiling in July after William reportedly insisted he did not want Meghan at the event.