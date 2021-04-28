Prince William may never forgive Meghan Markle for the damage she caused to the Royal Family

Prince William is reportedly angry with Meghan Markle because of the damage she did to the Royal Family. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

A royal writer has claimed that Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, may never forgive Meghan Markle for the damage she has caused to the Royal Family.

Writing in the Daily Mail, royal writer Dan Wootton claimed that media coverage of the Megxit crisis may have downplayed the strain between William and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

However, royal advisers who were aware of the “level of bitterness and rancor” between William and Meghan have struggled with the problem.

Kate Middleton and William were spotted chatting with Prince Harry after Philip’s funeral. The incident suggested to royal watchers that the Cambridges were willing to reconcile with Harry, but questions have remained about their willingness to mend fences with Meghan.

William was angry with Meghan before the Oprah interview

According to Wootton, Prince William was upset about Meghan even before the Sussexes’ damaging interview with Oprah on CBS in March.

William became even angrier with the Duchess of Sussex after she accused the Royal Family of racism.

The Duke of Cambridge was also very upset that Meghan dragged Kate into the conversation and accused her of making her cry during her wedding rehearsal.

Sources close to William said that although the media did not focus on the relationship between William and Meghan, the intensity of the strain between them was a major issue in the Royal Family rift.

“Much has been made of the troubles between Kate and Meghan, and William and Harry – but perhaps the biggest strains now exist between William and Meghan,” a royal source said.

Kate tried to help Meghan

According to royal sources, William is upset over Meghan’s treatment of his wife. The source claimed that Kate tried to help Meghan integrate into the Royal Family, but the American misunderstood her intentions and rebuffed her.

“Kate attempted to try and help Meghan understand the responsibilities of royal life, but her efforts were constantly misinterpreted,” the source said.

William also believes that Meghan treated Kate unfairly by naming her during the Oprah interview.

“But to name Kate so publicly during the Oprah interview as the person who made her cry was beyond the pale. Meghan would have been acutely aware that Kate is powerless to fight back,” the source added.

William warned Harry not to rush his relationship with Meghan

Tensions between Willian and Meghan can be traced back to his comments about Meghan before she married Harry.

Monsters & Critics reported that royal biographer Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed in their book, Finding Freedom, that before Harry married Meghan, William advised him not to rush his relationship with her.

William suggested that Harry take his time to get to know Meghan better before marrying her.

Harry reportedly felt offended by William’s comment and thought he was being snobbish.

William would later regret this conversation with Harry because he believed it led to the tensions between him and the Sussexes.

William questioned Meghan’s motives after she joined the Royal Family

After Meghan married Harry, William reportedly remained wary of Meghan and began questioning her motives.

“William soon began to wonder about some of Meghan’s traits and motivations,” a royal source said. “He was worried that at times she seemed to be more concerned about her personal progression or profile over the wider goals and aims of the Royal Family.”

Palace officials were also concerned about the way that Meghan reportedly treated royal aides at Kensington Palace. Kate reportedly once warned Meghan about the way she talked to the Palace staff and the incident exacerbated the tensions between.

However, William reportedly kept his doubts about Meghan to himself. But after Megxit, he became convinced that his reservations about Meghan were justified.

The Queen also warned Harry about Meghan

Before their wedding, the Queen also reportedly warned Harry about Meghan’s behavior. The Queen reportedly delivered the warning after the widely reported clash between Kate and Meghan during her wedding rehearsal.

Wootton reported that the Queen and William approved a decision to ban Meghan from borrowing tiaras and jewelry from the Royal collection.