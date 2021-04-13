Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s rift may be ‘too deep and raw to heal,’ royal expert warns

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s rift may be too deep to heal, royal watcher claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may never heal the rift between them following the allegations Markle made during her bombshell interview with Oprah last month, a royal watcher has warned.

The rift between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge may be “too deep and raw to heal,” royal expert Arthur Edwards, who has worked as The Sun’s royal photographer for four decades, said, according to Express.

Kate was upset that during her Oprah interview, Markle brought up the issue of their widely-reportedly clash over the bridesmaids’ outfits, royal expert Katie Nicholls told OK Magazine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to Nicholls, Kate believed that she and Markle had privately resolved issues, so she was “mortified” that the Suits star would bring it up again during her tell-all interview with Oprah on March 7.

“From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed,” Nicholls said. “Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying.”

“Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that,” Nicholls added.

Royal expert says there is ‘no love lost between Meghan and Kate’

Edwards said that although Prince Philip’s funeral offers an opportunity for the Sussexes and the Cambriges to mend the fences, it may never happen because the Duchess of Cambridge may not be too keen to heal the rift after the “Oprah betrayal.”

“The best way to signal peace in the House of Windsor would be for the brothers, with Catherine, to walk together behind the coffin on Saturday,” Edwards said. “No one would be happier than the Queen to see this bust-up finally over. But whether the Duchess of Cambridge will agree to that happening is another matter.”

“I am told there is now no love lost between Catherine and Meghan and maybe the rift is too deep and raw to heal,” Edwards concluded.

Meghan and Kate clashed over outfits for the bridesmaids

Media outlets claimed that Meghan and Kate clashed over wedding outfits for Princess Charlotte and the other bridesmaids during Meghan’s wedding rehearsal.

The reports alleged that Kate wanted her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and the bridesmaids to wear tights, but Markle thought they shouldn’t.

During the wedding rehearsal, the two women had a heated exchange that left Kate in tears, according to the Daily Mail.

Meghan says Royals refused to correct misleading reports about clash with Kate

During her explosive interview with Oprah, Meghan accused the Royal Family of refusing to correct misleading reports being spread by the tabloid media about her alleged clash with Kate.

According to Markle, contrary to the media reports, she did not make Kate cry; it was Kate who made her cry.

She claimed that Kate later apologized for upsetting her at her wedding rehearsal and sent flowers.

“The reverse happened,” Meghan said. “It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it, she apologized, and bought me flowers.”

Kate wanted to respond to Meghan’s allegations

Monsters & Critics reported that Kensington Palace sources said Kate was angry that Meghan brought up the issue of their clash during her Oprah interview and that she wanted to respond.

She was miffed that while Meghan was free to make allegations against her on TV, she “hasn’t been able to fight back.”

The source claimed it was true that Markle made Kate cry “during a fitting of Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.”

The source also claimed that contrary to media reports that the ladies disagreed over the bridesmaids wearing tights, “it was actually about the hemlines.”