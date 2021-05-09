Prince Harry and Prince William ‘won’t present a united front’ at unveiling of Diana’s statue, brothers to give separate speeches

Prince William and Harry “won’t present a united front” at the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue, it’s been claimed.

Royal fans have been warned not to expect Princes Harry and William to “present a united front” at the unveiling of a statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, which is scheduled to take place in the summer.

A source reportedly revealed that the ongoing Megxit feud between the brothers is “a long way off” from being resolved and it has sparked concern among royal aides and watchers.

Instead of presenting a united front at the event, the brothers will give separate speeches due to their strained relationship, the source claimed.

“The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses,” a source told The Sun.

“You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own,” the source continued. “It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won’t present a united front.”

Harry is expected to return to the U.K. in the summer for the unveiling of the Diana statue

Monsters & Critics reported that Harry is scheduled to return to the U.K. in the summer for the unveiling of a statue on the grounds of Kensington Palace in honor of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, at the age of 36.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his elder brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, first announced the project to honor their late mom in August 2017, during the 20th anniversary of her death.

Following the announcement, the brothers started working together on the project before the Megxit crisis and the controversial Oprah interview that caused tensions between them.

However, royal fans were relieved when, in August 2020, the brothers appeared to put aside their differences amid the tensions to announce that the Diana statue will be unveiled on July 1, 2021.

The brothers also later jointly approved a design for the statue, created by the artist Ian Rank-Broadley.

Royal watchers hoped the Diana statue project would help heal the rift between Harry and William

Royal watchers interpreted the joint statement by the brothers as a sign that they were willing to present a united front in honor of their late mother.

Fans believed that working together on a project close to their hearts would help to bring the brothers back together and heal the rift between them.

Media reports that William was hoping the rift between him and Harry will heal in time helped to raise optimism that the royal feud would soon be over.

Rumors claimed Harry may not return to the U.K. in the summer

Following initial optimism that Harry, 36, and Prince William, 38, would show a “united front” to honor Diana with a statue, media reports then claimed Harry may not return to the U.K. for the summer event.

Harry was reportedly reconsidering his scheduled trip after being shocked by the cold reception he received from members of the Royal Family when he returned to the U.K. in April to attend the burial of his grandfather Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Other reports said royal aides were concerned people would boo Meghan Markle if she returned to the U.K.

Royal watchers also speculated that Harry may use the birth of their second child as an excuse to avoid returning to the U.K. for the statue’s unveiling.

M&C reported the Sussexes are expecting their second child, a girl, in early June.