Prince Harry now ‘feeling embarrassed, regretful, and awkward’ about Oprah interview

Prince Harry is now feeling “embarrassed and regretful” about his Oprah interview, royal expert claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Following the frosty reception Prince Harry received when he returned to the U.K. to attend Prince Philip’s burial, he is now “feeling embarrassed, regretful, and awkward” about the Oprah interview, a royal writer has claimed.

Duncan Larcombe, the author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, told Closer Magazine that Harry is a “hot-headed” person who acts “on his emotions” at the spur of the moment.

According to Larcombe, Harry was angry about how the Royals treated Meghan and used the Oprah interview to vent his feelings of hurt and anger.

It is likely that after feeling angry about how the Royals treated his wife, the Duke of Sussex is now regretting the interview and “nostalgic for his old life.”

Harry is ‘a hot-headed guy’ who ‘acts on his emotions’

Larcombe told Closer Magazine he had an encounter with Harry while working as a royal editor for The Sun. He knew the Duke of Sussex to be a “hot-headed” and passionate person who often acted impulsively.

The journalist recalled an incident in 2008 when William invited him to a private event. When Harry saw Larcombe at the event, he thought the journalist snuck in to cover the event, so he lost his cool. The Duke of Sussex calmed down only after William explained he invited Larcombe to the event.

Harry’s “a hot-headed guy, he acts on his emotions,” Larcombe said. “He saw red, and we had a row – but after William explained, he calmed down, apologized, and we had a beer.”

Larcombe said Harry’s hot-headedness could explain why he approved the interview with Oprah, during which he accused his family of racism and said his father, Charles, and brother, William, were “trapped within the system.”

“Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals – and used the interview to get it out,” Larcombe said. “But after returning home, I’ve no doubt he’s been feeling embarrassed, regretful, and awkward… I believe he’ll regret that interview – and maybe his decision to leave the Royal Family.”

Harry was ‘shocked’ by the cool reception at Philip’s funeral

M&C reported that the Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers claimed that Prince Harry was so shocked by the frosty reception he received when he attended Philip’s burial that he could be reconsidering returning to the U.K. in the summer for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his mother, Diana.

Myers also claimed that Harry may use the birth of their second child in early summer as an excuse not to attend the event.

Myers’ comments came after M&C reported that Paul Burrell, a former royal butler, told Closer that Harry was feeling “totally torn” about his decision to quit the Royal Family.

According to Burrell, the Duke of Sussex’s return to the U.K. for Philip’s burial would have stirred up “painful emotions for him,” and he would have felt “the impact of the decisions he’s made.”