The Queen met Lilibet via video call with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Queen met Lilibet via video call shortly after the Meghan and Harry returned home from the hospital. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Queen has met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

A source revealed the Sussexes introduced the Queen to their newborn daughter via a video call shortly after they returned home from the hospital.

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, were reportedly excited to introduce their second child to the Queen.

“They were very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived,” the source said, according to People.

Monsters & Critics reported that Lilibet was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, California, on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m.

She was born weighing 7lbs 11oz.

Lilibet is the second child and first daughter of the Sussexes. Her two-year-old big brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019.

Harry reportedly didn’t ask for the Queen’s permission to name his daughter after her

News that the Queen met her 11th grandchild via a video call comes after Monsters & Critics reported that a royal expert claimed that Prince Harry did not formally ask for the Queen’s permission to use her childhood nickname, Lilibet.

Writing in the Mirror, royal watcher Russell Myers claimed that while sources close to Harry said he told the Queen years before he met and married Meghan that he wanted his daughter to bear her name, he never formally asked for her permission.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex privately informed The Queen before they officially announced their baby’s birth and name.

Lilibet is the childhood pet name of Queen Elizabeth II. The name was inspired by The Queen’s mispronunciation of her name when she was a toddler.

The Queen was ‘delighted’ when she learned about her grandchild’s name

Shortly after Meghan and Harry announced the arrival of their second child, Buckingham Palace released a statement congratulating them.

In the statement, The Queen and senior members of the Royal Family expressed delight with the news of the birth of the baby.

The Royal Family Instagram also shared a message congratulating the Sussexes.

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!” the Royals wrote. “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.”

The Queen was ‘perhaps confused’ by the Sussexes’ choice of name

Despite the Royals expressing delight with the news of the arrival of the Sussexes’ second child, royal watcher Ingrid Seward, writing in The Sun, claimed the Queen would be a “perhaps a little confused” by Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s choice of name for their daughter following their attacks against her and the Royal Family.

Royal expert Angela Levin also claimed the Queen would likely be “unhappy” that Meghan and Harry chose to use her private pet name after being “rude about her.”