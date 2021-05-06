The Queen, Prince Charles, William and Kate all wish Archie a happy second birthday

Royal Family members send birthday wishes on Archie’s second birthday. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Queen has sent well-wishes to her great-grandson Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on his second birthday.

The Queen put aside the Megxit crisis that has rocked the Royal Family to share birthday wishes on the Royal Family’s official Twitter account.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” read the message that included a red balloon emoji.

The Twitter post also included a photo taken at Windsor Castle shortly after Archie’s birth in May 2019. The photo shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing with smiles while Harry holds their newborn in his arms.

Royal writer Ingrid Sear told the U.K.’s Entertainment Daily that the Queen will likely have a video call later today with Archie and his parents.

Royal writer Katie Nicholl also said Archie and his parents will likely have a video call with Prince William and Kate’s children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Archie’s second birthday comes amid the Royal Family crisis that started after the Sussexes announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The Sussexes left the U.K. in March 2020 and relocated to Los Angels in California. They finally settled in their new home in the upscale Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California.

Royal Family members send birthday wishes to Archie

Other members of the Royal Family have also sent birthday wishes to Archie.

Prince Charles’ official Instagram account shared a message wishing Archie a happy birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also posted a message wishing Archie a happy second birthday.

Royal writer Russell Myers said that the Royals have all likely sent Archie birthday presents. He added that Archie’s second birthday celebration in California would likely be a “low-key affair.”

Archie was born on May 6, 2019. Monsters and Critics reported that the Sussexes’ choice of the name, Archie, came as a surprise to royal fans who’d been trying to guess the name the couple would choose for their first child.

Archie was an unusual name for a Royal and many fans thought there must have been a special reason why Harry and Meghan chose the name.

But sources close to the proud parents revealed there was no special reason why they chose the name. They chose it simply because they “just liked it.”

Archie is the shortened form of the old Scottish and English name Archibald. The name is believed to have been derived from an old Germanic word meaning “bold” and “brave.”

Meghan is set to release a children’s books celebrating fathers

The latest news comes after Meghan announced on Tuesday that she is releasing a children’s book inspired by Prince Harry’s relationship with Archie.

The book, titled The Bench, “captures the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother’s eyes.”

It contains illustrations showing a military father with ginger hair and his son. The military father represents Prince Harry, who served with the British Army in Afghanistan.