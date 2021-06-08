Harry told The Queen he wanted to name his daughter after her but did not formally ask for permission, royal watcher claims

Prince Harry did not formally ask for the Queen’s permission to name his daughter Lilibet.

Although Prince Harry told the Queen that he wanted to name his daughter after her, he did not formally ask for her permission to name his daughter Lilibet, it has been claimed.

According to royal expert Russell Myers writing in the Mirror, souces confirmed that years before he met and married Meghan Markle, Harry told the Queen, during informal family discussions, that he would like his daughter to bear her name.

“Harry has never made a secret of his wish to have a family of his own, often talking about how it would be great to have a boy and a girl, that he could name after the two most important women in his life, the Queen and his mother,” a source said, according to Myers.

The royal watcher claimed that although Harry told the Queen — during conversations that took place before he met and married Meghan — that he wished to name her daughter after her, he never formally asked for the Queen’s permission to use the name Lilibet.

Myers wrote in the Mirror that he learned from sources that although Harry did not formally ask for the Queen’s permission to use her nickname, Lilibet, he and Meghan privately informed Her Majesty before publicly announcing their daughter’s birth and name.

“Sources have confirmed that Harry and Meghan did not seek formal permission from the Queen to use the nickname, but they did inform her in private prior to announcing her arrival to the world,” Myers wrote.

The Queen was ‘delighted’ with the Sussexes’ choice of name for their daughter

Although Harry and Meghan did not formally ask for the Queen’s permission to use her nickname, she was reportedly “delighted” when she learned that the Sussexes had named their daughter “Lilibet.”

Royal watcher Ingrid Seward said that while the Queen “will be pleased” with Harry and Meghan naming their child Lilibet, but that she would also be “a little confused” after Harry’s attacks against her and the Royal Family.

Royal expert Angela Levin also suggested the Queen will likely be “unhappy” that the Sussexes used her name after they were “rude about her.”

Levin added that Queen will likely think it is “demeaning” that the Sussexes used her name after bashing her publicly.

Lilibet was the Queen’s childhood pet name given to her by her grandfather, George V.

The Queen was unable to properly pronounce her name when she was a toddler. She pronounced her name “Lilibet,” and her grandfather started imitating her.

The Queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, was one of few besides her grandfather, George V, who frequently called her by her pet name.