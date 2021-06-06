Meghan and Harry welcome baby girl named Lilibet Diana in honor of the Queen and the late Princess of Wales

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter on Friday, June 4. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Sussexes announced the birth of their daughter on their Archewell website. According to the message published on the website, Lilibet was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m.

She was born weighing 7lb 110z.

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement read.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is Meghan and Harry’s second child. Their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6, 2019.

Meghan and Harry named their daughter after the Queen and Princess Diana

The Sussexes shared that they named their daughter Lilibet Diana after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (Lilibet was the Queen’s childhood nickname), and her paternal grandmother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 at the age of 36.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the Sussexes wrote.

They asked people wishing to send gifts to support charity organizations working for women and girls, including “Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.”

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, welcomed their second child on Friday after they announced the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy on Valentine’s Day.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Royal biographer Omid Scobie tweeted the statement by the source. The tweet was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Meghan and Harry taken by their friend, the photographer Misan Harriman.

Baby news! “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” says a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” pic.twitter.com/GrqSiBxaXa — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

A royal expert had predicted the Sussexes would name their baby ‘Lily’

News that Meghan and Harry have welcomed their second child comes after Monsters & Critics reported that a royal expert said Meghan and Harry were expected to pay tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana by naming their daughter after the royal ladies.

M&C reported that a royal expert told the UK’s OK Magazine that Meghan and Harry could name their baby “Lily.”

According to the royal watcher, the name “Lily” would “be a lovely nod to The Queen.”

The expert recalled that Harry had shown interest when they met someone with the name “Lily,” during one of their public engagements back in 2019.

Meghan was pregnant with Archie at the time.

“The Duchess was pregnant with Archie, she and Harry took part in a walkabout in Merseyside and someone in the crowd later revealed he’d asked her how she spells her daughter’s name – Lily. He took great interest in it,” the royal watcher said.